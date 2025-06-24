Cage The Elephant Sets October Headlining Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



GRAMMY® Award-winning rock band Cage The Elephant has announced their headlining tour in October, with dates in cities including Detroit, Philadelphia, Port Chester, and Boston.

The theatre tour, in support of their most recent album Neon Pill, will feature direct support by Hey, Nothing on all dates, with the artists Girl Tones, Vlad Holiday, Bec Lauder and The Noise, and Common People opening in select cities. The headlining tour will follow Cage The Elephant‘s dates supporting legendary U.K. band Oasis on their North American 2025 World Tour. The tour will take the band to Toronto, Chicago, New Jersey, Los Angeles and Mexico City starting in August 2025. Tickets for these new headlining dates will go on sale here on Friday, June 27 at 10 am local time with several pre-sales available ahead of the general on-sale.

The GRAMMY® Award-winning, multi-platinum, and gold-selling band’s 6th studio album, Neon Pill is out now via RCA Records. Neon Pill finds the 6-piece—brothers Matthew Shultz [vocals] and Brad Shultz [guitar], Daniel Tichenor [bass], Jared Champion [drums], Nick Bockrath [lead guitar], and Matthan Minster [guitar, keys, backing vocals]— forging new musical ground, while maintaining their uncompromising creativity and wildly cathartic performances. Listen to Neon Pill below.

The Oasis Live ’25 Tour Dates

08/24- Toronto, ON – Rogers Stadium

08/25- Toronto, ON – Rogers Stadium

08/28- Chicago, IL – Soldier Field

08/31- East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

09/01- East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

09/06 – Los Angeles, CA – Rose Bowl Stadium

09/07 – Los Angeles, CA – Rose Bowl Stadium

09/12 – Mexico City, MX – Estadio GNP Seguros

09/13 – Mexico City, MX – Estadio GNP Seguros

Cage The Elephant Tour Dates (New Dates in Bold)

7/31 – Chicago, IL – Lollapalooza

8/1– Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed (Lolla Aftershow)

8/3- Montreal, QC- Osheaga Festival

9/11- Louisville, KY- Bourbon & Beyond Festival

9/17- Clearwater, FL- 97x's Next Big Thing Legends

9/18- Hollywood, FL- Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

9/19-21- Atlanta, GA- Shaky Knees Festival

9/ 28 - Dana Point, CA - Ohana Fest

10/3 - Austin, TX- Austin City Limits Music Festival

10/4 – San Antonio, TX – Boeing Center at Tech Port%

10/6 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall$

10/8 – Corpus Christi, TX – American Bank Center$

10/10- 12 - Austin, TX -Austin City Limits Music Festival

10/11 – Durant, OK – The Grand Theater - Choctaw Casino & Resort$

10/13 – Tulsa, OK – The Tulsa Theater$

10/14 – Waukee, IA – Vibrant Music Hall^

10/16 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory^

10/17 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee^

10/19 – Grand Rapids, MI – GLC Live at 20 Monroe^

10/20 – Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre^

10/21 – Cleveland, OH – TempleLive Cleveland Masonic^

10/24 – Atlantic City, NJ – Ovation Hall^

10/25 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met~

10/26 – Washington, DC – The Anthem~

10/28 – Port Chester, NY – The Capitol Theatre+

10/29 – Port Chester, NY – The Capitol Theatre+

10/30 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall ar Fenway+

%with Hey, Nothing

$ with Hey, Nothing and Girl Tones

^ with Hey, Nothing and Vlad Holiday

~Hey, Nothing and Bec Lauder and The Noise

+Hey, Nothing and Common People

About Cage The Elephant

Since forming in 2006, Cage The Elephant have quietly bloomed as one of this generation’s premier rock bands. Thus far, they have earned dozens of Gold, Platinum, and Multi-Platinum certifications, tallied 5 billion streams and counting, and notched thirteen #1 records on Alternative Radio and 5 #1 records on Triple A Radio.

The guys consecutively garnered two GRAMMY® Awards in the category of “Best Rock Album” for both Tell Me I’m Pretty [2015] and Social Cues [2019]. Of the latter, Entertainment Weekly raved, “The album’s introspection paired with its urgent energy make Cage The Elephant sound more passionate than ever.” In the meantime, their music has also surged through popular culture as “Cigarette Daydreams” graced the soundtrack of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 blockbuster video game, “Goodbye” appeared in The Summer I Turned Pretty, and “Trouble” powered a global campaign for Amazon Prime. Plus, they’re the rare force of nature who can inspire millions of TikTok creates or hold their own on stage and duet with Iggy Pop and Beck.

Photo Credit: Cassilyn Anderson

Comments