Cage The Elephant Debuts New Music Video For 'Social Cues'

Today, Cage The Elephant debuts their new music video for "Social Cues," with band performance taped at Adult Swim's FishCenter Live in Atlanta, GA, and additional direction by singer Matt Shultz. The video for their latest single provides the phone number 615-235-5440 and encourages fans to text the band directly, who will be responding to questions and elaborating on the themes of their album, Social Cues. Cage The Elephant will also join Instagram Live throughout the day to debut a series of deconstructed videos showing the evolution of the "Social Cues" music video.

Watch the official music video for "Social Cues" below!



"Social Cues" marks the 9th #1 song on the Alternative Radio chart for the band, following their first single from the album, "Ready To Let Go," which scored the band its best airplay chart debut in its near-decade career. Cage The Elephant has achieved more #1s at the format than any band this decade.



The band just wrapped up their two-month long amphitheater "The Night Running Tour" with Beck featuring Spoon in the US. The band announced a UK & European tour in early 2020 that also features SWMRS and Post Animal, and will close out the year with performances in DC, New York City, and Chicago. See all tour dates below and visit www.cagetheelephant.com for more information.



2019

DEC 02 - CHARLOTTE, NC -106.5 THE END'S FESTIVUS AT THE FILLMORE

DEC 03 - WASHINGTON, D.C. - DC101- DERLAND AT THE ANTHEM

DEC 05 - BROOKLYN, NY- ALT 92.3'S "NOT SO SILENT NIGHT" AT BARCLAYS CENTER

DEC 10 - MILWAUKEE, WI - FM 102/1'S BIG SNOW SHOW 14 @ THE RAVE/EAGLES CLUB

DEC 11 - CHICAGO, IL - WKQX'S THE NIGHTS WE STOLE CHRISTMAS @ THE ARAGON BALLROOM



2020

FEB 16 - LEEDS, ENGLAND - O2 ACADEMY LEEDS

FEB 17- GLASGOW, SCOTLAND- O2 ACADEMY GLASGOW

FEB 19 - MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - O2 VICTORIA WAREHOUSE

FEB 20 - BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - O2 ACADEMY BIRMINGHAM

FEB 22 - LONDON, ENGLAND - ALEXANDRA PALACE

FEB 24 - PARIS, FRANCE - L'OLYMPIA

FEB 26 - COLOGNE, GERMANY - LIVE MUSIC HALL

FEB 27 - BERLIN, GERMANY - ASTRA KULTURHAUS

FEB 28 - HAMBURG, GERMANY - DOCKS

MAR 01 - UTRECHT, NETHERLANDS - TIVOLIVRENDENBURG

MAR 02 - TILBURG, NETHERLANDS - O13

MAR 04 - MILAN, ITALY - FABRIQUE

MAR 27 - SANTIAGO, CHILE - LOLLAPALOOZA CHILE [MARCH 27-29]

MAR 29 - BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA - LOLLAPALOOZA ARGENTINA [MARCH 27-29]

APR 03 - SAO PAULO, BRAZIL - LOLLAPALOOZA BRASIL [APRIL 3-5]

APR 05 - BOGOTA, COLOMBIA - FESTIVAL ESTEREO PICNIC [APRIL 3-5]





