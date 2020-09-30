Caamp Release New Single 'Officer of Love'

Watch the video below!

Today, the Ohio trio CAAMP release their latest recorded single and companion video for "Officer Of Love," via their label home, Mom + Pop. The band notes of the track: "We recorded this song on the road in the summer of 2019. It's a tune that's close to our hearts and one of our favorites to play live. We hope it brings a little joy to your life. Let's all choose love."

The release of "Officer Of Love" comes at the heels of another 2020 victory for the band - Caamp's "By and By" is currently Top 5 Most Spun on Sirius XM's Alt Nation. Listen to "By and By," the title track from their 2019 full length album HERE.

Caamp formed when Taylor Meier and Evan Westfall met and bonded over a shared love of music and a shared love of home, specifically the inspiration they culled from the Midwest lives they grew up in. The two began writing and performing and quickly grew a rabid fan base. A self-titled 2016 debut album took flight, quickly gaining over 318 million streams, with a staggering 136 million streams for their single " Vagabond " alone. Evan and Taylor brought on a third member and longtime friend, Matt Vinson, to join on bass just before recording By and By.

In week one of the release of their full length, By and By on Mom + Pop, Caamp made multiple chart debuts. By and By entered the Billboard Top 200, was the #1 Heatseeker, #1 on the New Artist Alternative Albums, top 5 vinyl album sales for the week and entered the Alternative and Emerging Artist charts. Caamp then scored their first #1 at radio with their single "Peach Fuzz," made their late night television debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and followed that up with a killer performance on CBS This Morning Saturday. After a victorious 2019 festival season playing Firefly, Shaky Knees, Forecastle, Outside Lands, Austin City Limits, Great Escape and many more, Caamp kicked off a major US headlining tour in September of 2019 and sold out show after show.

In early 2020, Caamp performed on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert. The performance was filmed in Caamp's hometown of Columbus, OH during quarantine. The trio later released their first live EP Live From Newport Music Hall. The five track recording was taken from one of their seminal hometown shows in Columbus, OH. The recording contains live versions of songs off their most recent album, By and By.

Shortly after the release of Live From Newport Music Hall, Caamp released their newest recorded single and companion video for "Fall, Fall, Fall" "'Fall, Fall, Fall' is a song about change - prescribe whatever meaning to that as fits your spirit, but for all of us, the main themes are racial and environmental injustices," says lead singer Taylor Meier. "We just want more folks to hear this message, especially in these divisive and culturally tense times."

Watch the video here:

View More Music Stories Related Articles