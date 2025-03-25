CMAT to Release 'EURO-COUNTRY' Album in August; Listen to a New Single Now

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Irish country-pop superstar CMAT has announced her new album EURO-COUNTRY, her “most important record” to date, set for release on August 29 via AWAL. It’s accompanied by the new single Running/Planning, out now. She has also unveiled a mammoth run of UK live dates - including a high-profile Glastonbury slot and her biggest headliners to date: London’s O2 Academy Brixton and Dubin’s 3 Arena.

EURO-COUNTRY follows 2023’s brilliant Crazymad, For Me - an album that propelled her to wider attention and garnered numerous accolades including: a BRITs Best International Artist nod; and ‘Best Album’ nominations from the Ivors; Mercury Prize and the Choice Music Prize in her native Ireland (an award she won for her debut, If My Wife New I’d Be Dead).

The new album - released via AWAL Recordings - was recorded in New York and co-produced by long-time collaborator Oli Deakin and CMAT. EURO-COUNTRY tackles a number of big themes including personal reflections on economics, identity, and grief. It marks another step in the unstoppable rise of CMAT and cements her position as a generational songwriter.

What has endeared fans to her heart-sore tunes and humor is Ciara Mary-Alice Thompson’s ability to combine contradictory themes and moods: wide-eye drama with self-deprecation; the fusion of country and pop, with even more influences stretching across decades and genres. EURO-COUNTRY is no different: an aural tight-rope walk that balances big themes, specifically: the impact of economics on a small country, the attention that comes with increased fame (not all of it good), and being a woman.

Speaking about the LP, CMAT said: “EURO-COUNTRY is, I think, the best thing I have ever made. I felt halfway through recording it was the most important record I’ve made for myself… mainly because it was making me go crazy"

“I'm always going to make the work I want to make, because there is a little gremlin in my head that tells me if it’s s. More than success, there’s a bigger gremlin that wants me to make music that’s really good. She’s brutal and has ruined my life at times, but she is the keeper of my life and she’s always right.”

European/UK Tour Dates 2025

* Supporting Sam Fender



May 23rd - Wide Awake Festival, London, UK

May 25th - Neighbourhood Festival, Warrington, UK

Jun 5th - Primavera, Barcelona, ESP

Jun 6th - London Stadium, London, UK *

Jun 12th - St James Park, Newcastle, UK *

Jun 14th - St James Park, Newcastle, UK *

Jun 15th - St James Park, Newcastle, UK *

Jun 27th - Glastonbury, UK

Jul 12th - NOS, Lisbon, POR

Jul 26th - Truck Festival, Oxfordshire, UK

Jul 27th - Tramlines Festival, Sheffield, UK

Aug 1st - Belladrum Tartan Heart, Belladrum, UK

Aug 2nd - All Together Now, Waterford, IRE

Aug 7th - Syd For Solen, Copenhagen, DEN

Aug 8th - Way Out West, Gothenburg, SWE

Aug 14th - Cabaret Vert - Charleville Mezeries, FR

Aug 15th - Lowlands, Biddinghuizen, NL

Aug 16th - Green Man Festival, Crickhowell, UK

Aug 28th - Boucher Playing Fields, Belfast, UK *

Oct 2nd - O2 Academy Brixton, London, UK

Oct 4th - Academy, Manchester, UK

Oct 5th - O2 Academy, Leeds, UK

Oct 6th - NX, Newcastle, UK

Oct 9th - Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow, UK

Oct 12th - Rock City, Nottingham, UK

Oct 13th - Corn Exchange, Cambridge, UK

Oct 15th - Dome Concert Hall, Brighton, UK

Oct 16th - O2 Institute, Birmingham, UK

Oct 17th - UEA, Norwich, UK

Oct 19th - Octagon, Sheffield, UK

Oct 20th - O2 Academy, Bristol, UK

Dec 5th - 3Arena, Dublin, IRE

Photo Credit: Sarah Doyle

