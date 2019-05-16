CMAOntario Festival & Awards Weekend Announces Full Programming

The Country Music Association of Ontario (CMAOntario) is excited to announce the complete programming for the CMAOntario Festival & Awards Weekend in Ottawa June 14 - 16, 2019 leading up to the 7th Annual CMAOntario Awards.

Presented by Slaight Music, with support from Ontario Creates, the CMAOntario Festival & Awards Weekend will kick off Friday, June 14 with Songs & Stories: Songwriters in the Round at Fourth Stage at the National Arts Centre. Hosted by Wendell Ferguson, Songs & Stories will see Andrew Hyatt, Chris Buck, and Kelly Prescott telling the stories behind their hit country songs.

CMAOntario will host two FREE outdoor concerts on Sparks Street in Ottawa with the New Faces Showcase & Concert on Saturday, June 15 and a Tailgate Party on Sunday, June 16. At the New Faces Showcase & Concertaudiences will be treated to performances by The Abrams, Danielle Bourjeaurd, Owen Barney, Les Rats d'Swompe, Kris Barclay, Brad James,and a special appearance by Chris Labelle.

The Tailgate Party is a pre-show celebration of the CMAOntario Awards with the following nominees taking the stage before making their way to the National Arts Centre for the Awards ceremony: Tianna Woods, Kansas Stone, Leah Daniels, Jade Eagleson, and Brea Lawrenson.

On Sunday, June 16 the Legacy Revival will feature Ontario's treasured pioneers, along with special guests, in a celebration of the music that paved the way for so many of today's country artists. Hosted by Randy Owen, Legacy Revival will feature Bobby Lalonde, Charlie Major, Gil Grand, Jamie Warren, and Kelly Prescott, along with Randall Prescott and Tracey Brown of Family Brown at Fourth Stage at the National Arts Centre.

CMAOntario will present the Road to Independence (R2I) Conference on June 15 and 16 at the National Arts Centre featuring panels, workshops, and mentoring sessions to foster the growth and development of Ontario's country musicians and industry. Emerging and established artists will learn from industry professionals and peers about touring strategies, music video production, songwriting and more.

Taking place Sunday, June 16, 2019 at the National Arts Centre in Ottawa, the 7th Annual CMAOntario Awardswill acknowledge the talent and achievements of Ontario's country music industry across 16 categories. Hosted by Jason McCoy, the CMAOntario Award Show will also include performances by Jason Blaine, Tim Hicks, Kira Isabella, Meghan Patrick,The Reklaws, Tebey, Cold Creek County, The Abrams, Ryan Langdon, Gabrielle Goulet, Jade Eagleson, The Western Swing Authority, and a special guest performance by The Washboard Union.

Guests will also be treated to a performance by multi-award winning country vocal group The Good Brothers who will be honoured with the 2019 Impact Award, for their enduring and indelibly positive footprint on the landscape of country music in Ontario.

The Nominees for the CMAOntario Awards are listed here:cmaontario.ca/2019-nominees

CMAOntario Festival & Awards Weekend

June 14 - 16, 2019

Ottawa, Ontario

Friday, June 14 at 9pm - Songs & Stories: Songwriters in the Round

at Fourth Stage (National Arts Centre)

Saturday, June 15 at 7pm - FREE - New Faces Showcase & Concert

at Sparks Street

June 15 and 16 - Road to Independence (R2I) Conference

at National Arts Centre

Sunday, June 16 at 2:15pm - Legacy Revival

at National Arts Centre

Sunday, June 16 at 3pm - FREE - Tailgate Party

at Sparks Street

Tickets and Full Schedule available at www.cmaontario.ca





