CMA Announces Nominees for 2023 CMA Touring Awards

Final Round voting for the 2023 CMA Touring Awards opens Wednesday, Dec. 13 and closes Thursday, Dec. 28.
POPULAR
The Country Music Association has announced the nominees for the 2023 CMA Touring Awards, which highlight vital behind-the-scenes members of the Country Music touring industry. Final Round voting for the 2023 CMA Touring Awards opens Wednesday, Dec. 13 and closes Thursday, Dec. 28. This year's CMA Touring Awards will again be hosted by Country superstar Keith Urban and will take place Monday, Feb. 12 in Nashville, TN.
Additionally, Ron Baird, industry veteran and former head of Creative Arts Agency's (CAA) Nashville office, will be posthumously honored with the CMA Touring Lifetime Achievement Award. The award is given to an individual who has positively impacted and contributed to the growth of touring throughout the years. It honors an individual that has proven to have an unprecedented historical impact on Country Music fans and the industry alike, and whose presence will have a long-term positive impact on Country Music and CMA for generations to come.
“Honoring our touring community is something I look forward to every year,” says Sarah Trahern, CMA Chief Executive Officer. “Each time I attend a show, hear a new tour being announced, or see footage from an unforgettable night, I am reminded again of the importance, dedication and resilience of our touring community. I am also especially excited to add five additional categories this year, including a Crew of the Year honor. They are the road warriors that keep Country Music alive all over the world, and I can't wait to celebrate them on February 12!”
"As someone who spent years not only setting up all my own equipment at shows, but was also for a time a lighting guy and crew member for a band, I know the hard work that goes in to keeping shows on the road," says Urban. "I'm honored to once again be asked to host the CMA Touring Awards and acknowledge and shower some love on all the hard workers behind the scenes that make it all happen."
New this year, the 2023 CMA Touring Awards will add five categories to its 15 categories. CMA members will have the opportunity to vote for Backline Technician, Stage Manager, Support Services Company, Unsung Hero and Crew of the Year.
All balloting is tabulated by the professional services organization, Deloitte.
As used in this document, “Deloitte” means Deloitte & Touche LLP, a subsidiary of Deloitte LLP. Please see http://www.deloitte.com/us/about for a detailed description of Deloitte's legal structure. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting.
CATEGORY 1 – CREW OF THE YEAR
CATEGORY 2 – BACKLINE TECHNICIAN OF THE YEAR
CATEGORY 3 – BUSINESS MANAGER OF THE YEAR
CATEGORY 4 – COACH/TRUCK DRIVER OF THE YEAR
CATEGORY 5 – FOH (FRONT OF HOUSE) ENGINEER OF THE YEAR
CATEGORY 6 – LIGHTING DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR
CATEGORY 7 – MANAGER OF THE YEAR
CATEGORY 8 – MONITOR ENGINEER OF THE YEAR
CATEGORY 9 – PRODUCTION MANAGER OF THE YEAR
CATEGORY 10 – PUBLICIST OF THE YEAR
CATEGORY 11 – STAGE MANAGER OF THE YEAR
CATEGORY 12 – SUPPORT SERVICES COMPANY OF THE YEAR
CATEGORY 13 – TALENT AGENT OF THE YEAR
CATEGORY 14 – TALENT BUYER/PROMOTER OF THE YEAR
CATEGORY 15 – TOUR MANAGER OF THE YEAR
CATEGORY 16 – TOURING MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR
CATEGORY 17 – TOUR VIDEOGRAPHER/PHOTOGRAPHER OF THE YEAR
CATEGORY 18 – TOUR VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR
CATEGORY 19 – VENUE OF THE YEAR
CATEGORY 20 – UNSUNG HERO OF THE YEAR
The CMA Touring Awards, originally called the SRO (Standing Room Only) Awards, were created by the CMA Board of Directors in 1990 to honor outstanding professional achievement within the touring industry. The first awards were presented at a black-tie gala hosted by K.T. Oslin and Roger Miller during CMA's Entertainment Expo, also known as the Talent Buyers Entertainment Marketplace. Ten awards were presented at the first gala and the number swelled to 19 over the years before settling at the current 20. The SRO Awards were renamed the CMA Touring Awards in 2016.
Founded in 1958, CMA is the premier trade association of the Country Music industry. Representing professionals making a living in Country Music globally, the organization serves as a critical resource of support and information, honors excellence in the genre and provides a forum for industry leadership.
CMA is dedicated to expanding Country Music around the world through a number of core programs and initiatives including the organization's three annual television properties—the CMA Awards, “CMA Fest” and “CMA Country Christmas,” all of which air on ABC. The organization's philanthropic arm, the CMA Foundation, works tirelessly to provide equitable access to music education in order to create impactful change for students and teachers across the United States.
Keith Urban will host the 2023 CMA Touring Awards that are set to take place on
Monday, Feb. 12 in Nashville, TN.
Videos
TICKET CENTRAL