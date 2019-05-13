CJ Solar Nominated for MusicRow Award

Three short months ago, Sea Gayle Music's CJ Solar was named "Independent Artist of the Year" at the 17th Annual MusicRow CountryBreakout Awards ceremony. Today, CJ received news he is nominated for "Breakthrough Artist-Writer of the Year" at the 31st Annual MusicRowAwards. Voting begins tomorrow, Tuesday, May 14, and runs through May 21. Winners will be announced on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Nashville's War Memorial Auditorium.

"It was an incredible honor to win the 'Independent Artist of the Year' earlier this year," said CJ, who scored Top 15 hits on the MusicRowCountryBreakout chart with both his "Airplane" and "American Girls" singles. "To be recognized as one of the 'Breakthrough Artist-Writers' - with a bunch of my buddies, no less - is beyond words."

The last few months have been amazing for CJ. In addition to two Top 15 singles, he celebrated his first #1 Country single as a songwriter with Morgan Wallen's "Up Down" featuring Florida Georgia Line. He also received his first ASCAP Award for the chart topper. He opened for his musical heroes Lynyrd Skynyrd and has spent much of this year opening for Chris Jansen and Gary Allan.

Taste of Country named CJ as one of their "5 Country Artists to Watch," and Rolling Stone Country listed him as one of their "New Artists You Need To Know." He has had cuts by Jerrod Niemann, Justin Moore, Jameson Rodgers and others, and he co-wrote every song on his two Sea Gayle EPs, Hard One To Turn Down and the current Get Away With It.





