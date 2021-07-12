CHVRCHES Share New Single 'Good Girls'

Today, CHVRCHES have shared their new single "Good Girls", taken from their forthcoming fourth studio album Screen Violence, set for release on August 27th via Glassnote Records.

"Good Girls" was the second song the band wrote for the new album, setting the lyrical tone for Screen Violence. Frontwoman Lauren Mayberry's powerful vocal delivers the unapologetic and vital lyrics on the misogynistic ideals inflicted upon women with urgency: "Good girls don't cry / And good girls don't lie / And good girls justify but I don't / Good girls don't die / And good girls stay alive / And good girls satisfy but I won't".

Discussing the single, Lauren says: "The opening line (killing your idols is a chore) was something I wrote after listening to some friends arguing about the present day implications of loving certain problematic male artists - I was struck by the lengths that people would go to in order to excuse their heroes and how that was so juxtaposed to my own experiences in the world. Women have to constantly justify their right to exist and negotiate for their own space. We're told that Bad Things don't happen to Good Girls. That if you curate yourself to fit the ideal - keep yourself small and safe and acceptable - you will be alright, and it's just not fing true."

"Good Girls" follows on from previous single "How Not To Drown" featuring one of the band's musical heroes, The Cure frontman Robert Smith, released in June alongside the announcement of Screen Violence and premiered via Zane Lowe who interviewed the band for their first ever interview with Smith. The accompanying official video featured both CHVRCHES and Robert Smith, with its claustrophobic, film-noir imagery a continuation of the aesthetic presented with the album's debut single "He Said She Said". Following its release, Robert Smith also remixed the single, telling The FADER he wanted his version of the single to "conjure up an irresistible midnight sea with dark mesmeric currents".

Eager to get back out on the road where the band and their impressive stage production can truly connect with their fans, CHVRCHES will embark on an extensive North American tour beginning this November. Tickets are on sale now, visit www.chvrch.es for more information.

NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES:

11/09/21 Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

11/10 - 11/12/21 Austin, TX - ACL Live

11/14/21 Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom

11/15/21 Tulsa, OK - Cain's Ballroom

11/17/21 Minneapolis, MN - Armory

11/18/21 Milwaukee, WI - The Riverside Theater

11/19/21 Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

11/20/21 Columbus, OH - Express Live!

11/22/21 Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

11/23/21 Detroit, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre

11/24/21 Toronto, ON - History

11/26/21 New York, NY - Terminal 5

11/27/21 New York, NY - Terminal 5

11/30/21 Washington, DC - Anthem

12/01/21 Boston, MA - House of Blues

12/02/21 New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall

12/03/21 Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall

12/05/21 Cincinnati, OH - Ovation

12/06/21 St. Louis, MO - The Pageant

12/08/21 Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom

12/09/21 Boulder, CO - Boulder Theater

12/10/21 Salt Lake City, UT - Union

12/11/21 Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl

12/13/21 San Diego, CA - Observatory North Park

12/14/21 San Diego, CA - Observatory North Park

12/16/21 San Francisco, CA - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

12/17/21 Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium

12/18/21 Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium

Screen Violence was originally conceived as a name for the band. A decade later, and during a pandemic when the reality of screen violence has never been more pertinent, struggling to make the people you love feel more than the characters on a TV show, and experiencing a world of trauma as if it were another, CHVRCHES revived the term for their forthcoming album title. Narrating the theme of screen violence in three main forms - on screen, by screens and through screens - the album touches on feelings of loneliness, disillusionment, fear, heartbreak and regret.

Screen Violence was recorded almost entirely remotely between Los Angeles and Glasgow where members Lauren Mayberry, Martin Doherty and Iain Cook self-produced and mixed the album via video calls and audio sharing programs to create something that is unique and special, but inherently CHVRCHES.

The making of Screen Violence also marked a decade together for the band - a decade whose sound they have helped to create and define from their 2013 breakthrough The Bones of What You Believe and 2015's Every Open Eye, to their most recent 2018's Love is Dead.