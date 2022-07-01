CHIEF STATE Release Debut Album 'Waiting For Your Colours'

Vancouver, BC pop-punks Chief State have released their long-awaited debut full-length 'Waiting For Your Colours.'

The follow-up to the band's 2021 stand-alone single "Metaphors" and 2020 breakthrough EP 'Tough Love,' 'Waiting For Your Colours' is the culmination of 5 years of relentless hustle (not to mention a boatload of blood, sweat, and tears).

The journey to get here began with frontman Fraser Simpson, who at an impasse in his life, decided on a whim to leave his home in the UK for Japan in 2014 and eventually move to North America to form a band via Craigslist, where he connected with Nik Pang, Chloe Kavanagh, Justin Pham and Joseph Soderholm to create Chief State.

Uncertainty, longing, a search for meaning, and assessing life choices make up the themes on the new album, which chronicles closing out your 20s at a crossroads and examining where we belong, our place in the world, and allowing ourselves the time to figure it all out.

Simpson says, "There's definitely a coming of age theme on the new album. We're asking ourselves: What am I looking to get out of life, out of being in a band? What joys do I want to pursue and where do I want to place my energy moving forward? We've come to the realization that we all need to stress less on the things we can't control and enjoy more of what we have, what we can control and the journey itself."

Collectively the band members spent their young adult lives struggling mentally, emotionally and financially, in pursuit of their dreams, but the grind appears to have paid off, as Chief State is now on the cusp of something great!

With an ever-growing legion of fans in their corner, a reputation for stellar live shows, and a new album's worth of kickass songs in their arsenal, 2022 is shaping up to be the year of Chief State.

Listen to the new album here:

Tour Dates

Fri, Jul 1, 2022 Des Moines, IA - Lefty's

Sat, Jul 2, 2022 Chicago, IL - Subterranean