CHARLY BLISS & PUP Release Holiday Single 'It's Christmas and I F-cking Miss You'

Charly Bliss have teamed up with PUP for a new holiday classic for our current times titled "It's Christmas and I fing Miss You." The song, which premiered last weekend on Charly Bliss' holiday livestream It's A Blissful Life, is available everywhere now.

"Our managers have been trying to get us to write a Christmas song for years and we've never followed through, but we decided that enlisting our friends in PUP would at least make it fun" said Charly Bliss' Eva Hendricks. "We never imagined we'd be so proud and absolutely thrilled as we are by the results. We tried to write a song that reflects the absolute insanity of this year and the fact that everyone in the world is stuck missing someone this holiday season and probably feeling a similar combination of emo, angsty and vulnerable!!!!"

PUP's Stefan Babcock added "I was so excited when Charly Bliss asked me to write a Christmas song with them. I don't know if I'd be able to write a Christmas song under normal circumstances, but since Christmas is s this year, seemed like it was right in my wheelhouse! Plus Charly Bliss are an amazing band and amazing people, so it was a no-brainer. If we're judging it alongside other Christmas songs, I think we smashed it."

Charly Bliss' critically acclaimed sophomore album Young Enough is out now via Barsuk Records and PUP's This Place Sucks Ass EP, which landed on Stereogum and Exclaim's Best EPs of 2020 lists is out now via Rise Records.

Listen to the new holiday single here: