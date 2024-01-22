Burna Boy, Luke Combs & Travis Scott To Perform At The 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards

Additional performers have been added to the lineup for the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards and taking the stage will be Burna Boy, Luke Combs and Travis Scott. Live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles and hosted by Trevor Noah, Music's Biggest Night will be broadcast live on Sun, Feb. 4, 2024, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on the CBS Television Network and will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.*

Prior to the Telecast, the GRAMMY Awards Premiere Ceremony will be broadcast live from the Peacock Theater at 12:30 p.m. PT and will be streamed live on live.GRAMMY.com. This latest batch of performers was unveiled earlier today on CBS and joined previously announced acts Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa and Olivia Rodrigo. Additional performers will be announced in the coming days and weeks.

GRAMMY Award winner Burna Boy is nominated for four GRAMMY Awards this year including Best Global Music Album (I Told Them...), Best African Music Performance (“City Boys”), Best Global Music Performance (“Alone”), and Best Melodic Rap Performance (“Sittin' On Top Of The World”).

Past and current GRAMMY Award nominee Luke Combs is up for one this year for Best Country Solo Performance (“Fast Car”).

Past and current GRAMMY Award nominee Travis Scott is nominated this year for Best Rap Album (Utopia).

The 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards will be produced by Fulwell 73 Productions for the Recording Academy for the fourth consecutive year. Ben Winston, Raj Kapoor and Jesse Collins are executive producers.

On GRAMMY Sunday, fans can access exclusive behind-the-scenes GRAMMY Awards content, including performances, acceptance speeches, interviews from the GRAMMY Live red-carpet special, and more via the Recording Academy's digital experience on live.GRAMMY.com.