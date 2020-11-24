Burna Boy Earns Second Consecutive GRAMMY Nomination

BURNA BOY has officially earned his second consecutive nomination for Best Global Music Album for his critically acclaimed fifth studio album, TWICE AS TALL.

After Angélique Kidjo's dedication to Burna Boy during her acceptance speech at the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards, he was dubbed early on as a front-runner and a definite one to watch. The album made a smashing debut at #1 on Billboard's World Albums chart, Burna Boy's highest debut appearance, with a total of 14.8 million US streams between August 14th and August 20th. The 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards® will be held Sunday, January 31, 2021.

"TWICE AS TALL is the album about a period of time in my life. It's the album about the struggle for freedom. It's the album about life in general, real life, good times, bad times, happy times, sad times, great times," says Burna Boy.

Executive produced by Sean "Diddy" Combs, Bosede Ogulu and Damini "Burna Boy" Ogulu, TWICE AS TALL sees notable features from Senegal's Youssou N'dour, Naughty By Nature, Kenyan band Sauti Sol, Chris Martin of Coldplay and Stormzy with additional appearances from LeriQ, Telz, P2J, Rexxie, Timbaland, Mike Dean, Anderson .Paak and Mario Winans.

The album, mostly recorded in Lagos during the COVID-19 pandemic, is a beautiful mélange of sounds. 11 of the 15 tracks were produced by Nigerian producers, 8 of which are from the Spaceship Collective.

Throughout TWICE AS TALL, Burna Boy takes stock of his accomplishments, his vulnerabilities and at the same time encourages ambition and perseverance in the face of uncertainty and against all odds. While this album is a pure, unapologetic African body of work, it boasts of a global contemporary sound that is for everyone. For the "African Giant" this project is a product of a potpourri of emotions and he is now standing "twice as tall."

Stream the album here:

