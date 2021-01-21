Brynn Elliott Returns With 'Tell Me I'm Pretty'

Atlantic Records/Big Yellow Dog Music recording artist Brynn Elliott has announced today's release of her new single. "Tell Me I'm Pretty" is available now at all DSPs and streaming services HERE . Co-written with songwriter Michelle Buzz (Katy Perry, Kylie Minogue), the track is joined by an official music video filmed at a palatial estate on the Hudson River Palisades, directed by Los Angeles-based photographer, creative director, and director Lauren Dunn (The Weeknd, G-Eazy) - streaming below following its exclusive broadcast premiere via MTV and NickMusic.

"Tell Me I'm Pretty" premiered online via Idolator earlier today, who describes the track as "a feel-good bop with a powerful message." "Tell Me I'm Pretty" heralds Elliott's breathtaking new EP, CAN I BE REAL?, due to arrive later this year. Recorded in Los Angeles and produced in large part by songwriting/production duo The Monarch (Kelly Clarkson, Nicki Minaj), CAN I BE REAL? sees Elliott expanding on the thoughtful yet emotionally potent lyricism of her 2018 debut EP, TIME OF OUR LIVES , infusing her vibrant pop with undeniable warmth, charm, and a uniquely contemplative focus on identity, self-image, and finding one's place in the world.

TIME OF OUR LIVES proved a breakthrough debut for the Atlanta-born, Los Angeles-based Elliott upon its 2018 release, highlighted by the top 15 Hot AC single, "Might Not Like Me," available for individual streaming and download HERE ; the track - which has earned over 43 million global streams thus far - is joined by an equally popular official video, directed by Sarah McColgan (Kelly Clarkson, Charli XCX) and now boasting close to 4 million YouTube views HERE following its exclusive premiere via Refinery29 and broadcast premiere via MTV and MTVU. As if all that weren't enough, "Might Not Like Me" has been prominently featured in episodes of TV Land's hit Younger and NBC's American Ninja Warrior .

"Might Not Like Me" has also garnered significant critical attention, with Refinery29 raving, "For every breakup tune in which the singer laments about love lost, there's another that spins a split into an empowering life event. Kelly Clarkson has 'Since U Been Gone.' Katy Perry has 'Part of Me.' But it's Brynn Elliott, a name not quite as recognizable (at least, not yet) whose breakup anthem 'Might Not Like Me' is also an ode to every woman who was made to feel smaller in a relationship for someone else's benefit." TIME OF OUR LIVES also features such singles as title track "Time Of Our Lives," will Billboard writing "Elliott commands the production with a passionate delivery and thoughtful lyrics that pull from the philosophy major's studies," and " Internet You ," joined by a companion video streaming HERE following its MTV premiere on the famous 1515 Broadway digital billboard in New York City's Times Square. Named among YouTube's influential "Artists On The Rise" program, Elliott celebrated TIME OF OUR LIVES with a series of national TV appearances, including NBC's TODAY , the nationally syndicated Live with Kelly and Ryan , and MTV's TRL . Elliott supported the EP by traveling North America alongside such like-minded acts as AJ Mitchell, James Arthur, and Why Don't We. The latter tour saw Elliott reaching her biggest audiences thus far, playing to more than 100,000 people over 18 sold out shows across the Unites States. Co-written with GRAMMY® Award-winning producer Nathan Chapman (Taylor Swift, Kylie Minogue), TIME OF OUR LIVES features a series of distinctive pop songs fueled in large part by Elliott's studies at Harvard University. Each of the five songs on the EP was inspired by a different philosopher or set of ideas, with " Time of Our Lives " drawing on Heidegger and existentialism and "Might Not Like Me" absorbing feminist critiques of Descartes into a buoyant and empowering pop anthem. In addition to studying philosophy as song inspiration, Elliott spent most of her weekends and summers on the road, playing over 200 shows both on her own and as special guest to such artists as Brandi Carlile, Grace Potter, and Alanis Morissette.

