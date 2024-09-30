Bryan Adams Unveils 'Roll With The Punches' May 2025 UK Arena Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Bryan Adams is set to embark on his ‘Roll With The Punches’ world tour in 2025, named after his soon-to-be-announced new studio album.

The tour will see Adams and his band performing across the globe throughout the entire year and follows closely on the heels of his successful ‘So Happy It Hurts’ tour. The tour, which spanned three years, included performances in over sixteen countries across North America, Europe and Asia.

The first dates to be announced for the ‘Roll With The Punches’ tour are nine arena shows throughout the UK. Adams comments, "I’ve been gigging in the UK for such a long time now, and each time I play here I remember why I fell in love with UK audiences…we’re gonna sing and rock the roof off these arenas!”

ROLL WITH THE PUNCHES UK HEADLINE TOUR DATES

May 8th – Newcastle, Utilita Arena

May 9th – Manchester, AO Arena

May 10th – Leeds, First Direct Arena

May 11th – Aberdeen, P&J Live

May 13th – Glasgow, OVO Hydro

May 15th – London, The O2

May 16th – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

May 17th – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

May 18th – bp pulse LIVE, Birmingham

Artist pre-sales are available from Weds 2nd Oct at 9am for existing members of the Bryan Adams mailing list. Tickets are available for general sale from Friday 4th October at 9am HERE.

Adams, known for energetic stage shows and a career that spans more than four decades, continues to captivate audiences worldwide. In November, he releases his second box set from the Royal Albert Hall, featuring full album live performances of three of his landmark albums, including the 40th Anniversary performance of Reckless.

With global hits such as ‘Summer of '69’ and ‘(Everything I Do) I Do It For You’, Adams remains a beloved figure in rock music and the upcoming ‘Roll With The Punches’ tour promises to deliver more of his signature high-energy performances and timeless rock anthems.

Photo credit: Steven Stanley

Comments