Bruised Peach Music Festival to Be Held in November

The festival will take place on November 10th, 2023.

By: Sep. 23, 2023

POPULAR

Kim Petras Drops Surprise Album 'Problematique' Ahead of Upcoming Tour Dates Photo 1 Kim Petras Drops Surprise Album 'Problematique'
Kylie Minogue Drops New Album 'Tension' Featuring Hit Single 'Padam Padam' Photo 2 Kylie Minogue Drops New Album 'Tension'
Doja Cat Drops New Album 'Scarlet' Photo 3 Doja Cat Drops New Album 'Scarlet'
Photos: Doja Cat, Ice Spice & More Attend Jean Paul Gaultier and KNWLS' Party Photo 4 Photos: Doja Cat, Ice Spice & More Attend Jean Paul Gaultier and KNWLS' Party

Bruised Peach Music Festival to Be Held in November

Prepare to immerse yourself in a boundary-pushing blend of indie, new music, and experimental sounds, all intertwined with astrology, intuitive breathwork, and a vibrant sense of community (complete with delicious pizza and drinks). The Bruised Peach Festival is here to encourage us all to embrace life's bruises a little more within the warmth of a collective space.

This one-of-a-kind event invites you to discover fantastic new music, delve into tarot and astrology readings, explore crystals, admire original artwork, and perhaps even adorn yourself with a stunning henna tattoo. But, most importantly, it's a chance to connect with incredible people who share a passion for creativity and self-expression.

The festival will take place on November 10th, 2023 at a top-secret gem in Bushwick known as Rubulad (Address revealed via email after ticket purchase). Doors open at 6:30 PM. Tickets are $15 (available electronically in advance or at the door).

Mainstage Artists include Emma Frank, CLAK, Elly Kace, Sami Stevens

Outdoor Stage Artists include Amenaboze, orchiddBB, Sibyl, The Tumblers.

Featured Vendors include Astrology and Tarot Readings by Rebecca Causey, Intuitive Movement and Breathwork with Neha Sharma, Surreal Deep Cuts, Cara Search, Things I never said to you, Crystals from My Zenith, and Henna Tattoos.

The Bruised Peach Festival promises a night where music, mysticism, and community come together in a symphony of creativity and self-discovery. Join us for an unforgettable evening, fostering meaningful connections.

Don't miss out on this unique experience! Secure your tickets now and prepare for a night of musical enchantment and communal warmth.

About the Bruised Peach Festival:

The Bruised Peach Festival is an annual event that celebrates the fusion of indie, new music, and experimental sounds with mysticism and community spirit. Through music, astrology, intuitive experiences, and the camaraderie of like-minded individuals, the festival encourages us all to embrace life's imperfections and connect on a deeper level.




RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Ethan Gontar Returns With a Series of New Cover Videos Photo
Ethan Gontar Returns With a Series of New Cover Videos

Ethan Gontar is back with a series of new acoustic cover videos, shot in different landscapes around the world.

2
Oliver Cronin Releases New Single & Video I Need You Featuring Lil XXEL Photo
Oliver Cronin Releases New Single & Video 'I Need You' Featuring Lil XXEL

Oliver Cronin's latest single and music video, 'I Need You,' featuring Lil XXEL, is a captivating and must-watch experience.

3
Only Fire & Brooke Candy Unite For fmuatw Remix Photo
Only Fire & Brooke Candy Unite For 'fmuatw' Remix

Only Fire ignites airwaves with his latest remix of Brooke Candy’s erotic club hit, 'fmuatw.' This marks Only Fire and Brooke Candy’s second collaboration, following last year’s “Yoga,” which was named as one of the best songs of 2022 by Dazed. The remix arrives as a part of Candy’s fmuatw Remixes EP that features remixes by Babynymph and Umru.

4
SOCCER MOMMY Releases Karaoke Night; Covers Songs by Taylor Swift & More Photo
SOCCER MOMMY Releases 'Karaoke Night'; Covers Songs by Taylor Swift & More

Soccer Mommy – Nashville-based artist Sophie Allison – has released her Karaoke Night EP, a collection of genre-spanning covers of songs from some of her favorite artists. Out now via Loma Vista, Karaoke Night features covers of songs by Sheryl Crow, Taylor Swift, R.E.M., Pavement, and Slowdive.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Imagine Dragons Release Music Video for 'Children of the Sky' Video
Imagine Dragons Release Music Video for 'Children of the Sky'
Watch Måneskin Perform 'HONEY (ARE U COMING?)' at the VMAs Video
Watch Måneskin Perform 'HONEY (ARE U COMING?)' at the VMAs
Watch Diddy Perform His Greatest Hits at the VMAs Video
Watch Diddy Perform His Greatest Hits at the VMAs
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
HADESTOWN
CHICAGO
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
PURLIE VICTORIOUS
SWEENEY TODD