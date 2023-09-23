Bruised Peach Music Festival to Be Held in November

Prepare to immerse yourself in a boundary-pushing blend of indie, new music, and experimental sounds, all intertwined with astrology, intuitive breathwork, and a vibrant sense of community (complete with delicious pizza and drinks). The Bruised Peach Festival is here to encourage us all to embrace life's bruises a little more within the warmth of a collective space.

This one-of-a-kind event invites you to discover fantastic new music, delve into tarot and astrology readings, explore crystals, admire original artwork, and perhaps even adorn yourself with a stunning henna tattoo. But, most importantly, it's a chance to connect with incredible people who share a passion for creativity and self-expression.

The festival will take place on November 10th, 2023 at a top-secret gem in Bushwick known as Rubulad (Address revealed via email after ticket purchase). Doors open at 6:30 PM. Tickets are $15 (available electronically in advance or at the door).

Mainstage Artists include Emma Frank, CLAK, Elly Kace, Sami Stevens

Outdoor Stage Artists include Amenaboze, orchiddBB, Sibyl, The Tumblers.

Featured Vendors include Astrology and Tarot Readings by Rebecca Causey, Intuitive Movement and Breathwork with Neha Sharma, Surreal Deep Cuts, Cara Search, Things I never said to you, Crystals from My Zenith, and Henna Tattoos.

The Bruised Peach Festival promises a night where music, mysticism, and community come together in a symphony of creativity and self-discovery. Join us for an unforgettable evening, fostering meaningful connections.

Don't miss out on this unique experience! Secure your tickets now and prepare for a night of musical enchantment and communal warmth.

About the Bruised Peach Festival:

The Bruised Peach Festival is an annual event that celebrates the fusion of indie, new music, and experimental sounds with mysticism and community spirit. Through music, astrology, intuitive experiences, and the camaraderie of like-minded individuals, the festival encourages us all to embrace life's imperfections and connect on a deeper level.