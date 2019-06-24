Bruce Hornsby to Return to the U.K. to Perform at Shepherd's Bush Empire

Following the release of his incredible new album Absolute Zero, Grammy award winning pianist, singer and songwriter Bruce Hornsby today announced he will return to the UK on November 3rd , 2019 at Shepherd's Bush Empire for a special intimate, solo-piano performance.

Tickets go on sale: 10.00am - Friday June 28th. Tickets available from the venues direct or the 24 hour ticket hotline - www.ticketline.co.uk - 0844 888 9991

On his return to the UK and Europe and the upcoming shows, Hornsby said "It's been fifteen years since I played in Europe, and six since I did two concerts in the UK. I'm coming back this November, and excited to be doing so. Simply put, the beautiful response to Absolute Zero led to this revitalized interest in having me come over and play these dates, and I look forward to roaming through thirty-three years of musical evolution with any and all who are interested. See you then!"

Absolute Zero follows the release of 2016's Rehab Reunion, of which NPR Music raved, "The singer-keyboardist once again hits the sweet spot between joyful improv and immaculate songcraft,"

Most recently, The Guardian spoke with Hornsby about the album and noted....There is a place in the middle where Hornsby wants to be, but not the middle of the road. "It's really simple to be very straight and paint by the numbers and copy the latest fads and styles and fashions, and do something very straight," he says. "It's not difficult to be very obtuse and obscure and out there in your music and do something completely inscrutable. For me, the really difficult area in which to work is the middle ground, where you try to do something that has some depth and some gravitas that also connects. That's where I reside. There are great examples of that through the years - Peter Gabriel was that. There are several indie rock and alternative groups that have that kind of success - Arcade Fire, Bon Iver. I think that's the toughest trick. So it's in the middle for me."

The 13-time Grammy nominee has solidified his status as a highly sought after collaborator....most recently back with his friend and collaborator Justin Vernon, co-writing on the highly praised Bon Iver track 'U (Man Like)' - which also features vocalist Moses Sumney. Hornsby's own 20 albums have sold over 11 million copies worldwide, and Hornsby has appeared on over 100 records including releases with Bob Dylan, Don Henley, the Grateful Dead, Ricky Skaggs, Bob Seger, Chaka Khan, Brandon Flowers, Bonnie Raitt, Sting, Mavis Staples, Leon Russell, Willie Nelson and more.

Based out of Williamsburg, VA, Hornsby first rose to national prominence with The Way It Is, his 1986 Grammy-winning debut album with The Range. The title track became the most-played song on American radio in 1987 while Tupac Shakur's timeless song "Changes" builds on "The Way It Is" and set the stage for many subsequent versions of the track. In 1991, Hornsby collaborated with Bonnie Raitt, playing on her iconic hit "I Can't Make You Love Me." Additionally, Hornsby was a part-time member of the Grateful Dead from September 1990 to March 1992, performing over 100 concerts in America and Europe. Hornsby has written six full film scores and contributed music to four others including Spike Lee's Netflix series She's Gotta Have It and BlacKkKlansman.

Photo Credit: Sarah Walor





