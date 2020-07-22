Brothers Osborne Set To Release Third Studio Album SKELETONS

The Album Will Be Released on October 9

EMI Nashville's Brothers Osborne announces today they will release their third studio album, Skeletons, October 9. John and TJ Osborne teamed up with longtime producer Jay Joyce for Skeletons and co-wrote every track on the project along with frequent collaborators Lee Miller, Craig Wiseman, Natalie Hemby, Casey Beathard and more.

"If Pawn Shop was our introduction, and Port Saint Joe was like the first conversation we had with someone over a beer, then Skeletons is the moment where you start getting down to the real stuff and showing who you really are," says John. "If you really want to get to know us, this is the record to do it."

The six-time GRAMMY nominees just released their new single "All Night" off the album which has been hailed by Billboard as a "feel-good, rocking ditty" while Rolling Stone calls it "a party-friendly tune that's equal parts outlaw attitude, disco groove and ZZ Top-style boogie." The duo recently performed "All Night" on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. The duo also performed the track as part of "CMA Summer Stay-Cay". "All Night" has already cracked Top 40 on the country airplay charts and was the No.1 most added song upon its debut.

The past few weeks have been busy for the singer/songwriter siblings as they recently performed a "Tunes & Teas" livestream for Pandora in partnership with Twisted Tea and hosted a July 4th special for ABC Radio. They also released an "Off The Road" digital franchise for CMT, watch HERE, and performed as part of "CMT Celebrates Our Heroes: An Artists of the Year Special" along with Brandi Carlile, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town and more, watch HERE. In addition, last week they appeared as part of ABC's "CMA Best of Fest" special performing "Hard Workin' Man" alongside Brooks & Dunn.

Skeletons Track Listing:

"Lighten Up"

(John Osborne, TJ Osborne, Daniel Tashian and Ian Fitchuk)

"All Night"

(John Osborne, TJ Osborne and Andrew DeRoberts)

"All The Good Ones Are"

(TJ Osborne, Lee Miller and Craig Wiseman)

"I'm Not For Everyone"

(John Osborne, TJ Osborne, Luke Dick and Natalie Hemby)

"Skeletons"

(John Osborne, TJ Osborne and Andrew DeRoberts)

"Back On The Bottle"

(John Osborne, TJ Osborne and Hayes Carll)

"High Note"

(John Osborne, TJ Osborne, Casey Beathard and Dustin Christensen)

"Muskrat Greene"

(John Osborne)

"Dead Man's Curve"

(John Osborne, TJ Osborne and Lee Miller)

"Make It A Good One"

(John Osborne, TJ Osborne and Stephen Wilson Jr.)

"Hatin' Somebody"

(John Osborne, TJ Osborne and Casey Beathard)

"Old Man's Boots"

(John Osborne)

Earlier this year, Brothers Osborne received their sixth GRAMMY nomination in the Best Country Duo/Group Performance category for their nostalgic Top 40 hit "I Don't Remember Me (Before You)." This nomination joins their previously nominated performances for their No.1 Platinum smash hit "Stay A Little Longer," Top 10 Platinum hit "It Ain't My Fault" and the Top 25 hit "21 Summer." All three tracks are featured on their Gold Certified debut album Pawn Shop. In addition, they received GRAMMY nominations for their sophomore album, Port Saint Joe, and the rowdy Top 40 hit "Shoot Me Straight."

Last fall, the Maryland natives received the ASCAP Vanguard Award recognizing artists whose innovative work is helping to shape the future of music. For a full list of tour dates, news, images and more, visit: www.BrothersOsborne.com

