Brooklyn Indie-Pop Artist Ben Silby Returns With New Single 'My Bad'

Brooklyn-based queer indie-pop artist ben silby is back with their latest single, 'my bad,' a captivating blend of genuine emotion and camp that encapsulates the rebellious charm and extroverted introversion for which they are known. ben silby continues to craft infectious tunes that dance between candy sleaze and existentialism, creating a unique sound that is both relatable and delightfully theatrical.

'my bad' was originally written in 2018, inspired by a relationship that lingered too long due to a strong physical connection. Over the years, as ben's perspective evolved and the song was performed live, it became clear that it needed a rock undertone to fully express its raw emotion and playful spirit. The result is a track that masterfully combines heartfelt lyrics with a raw energetic sound.

Recorded using a rich array of analog instruments, including synths, guitars, bass, and drums, 'my bad' captures the essence of indie pop with a distinct rock edge. This analog approach lends a warm, authentic feel to the track, making it stand out in today's digital-heavy music landscape.

"my bad is about facing the hard truth of a relationship when it's been staring you in the face. It's about sex vs. love. It's about taking ownership of our own mistakes and seeing the humor in situations that seem dire," says ben silby. This candid exploration of complex emotions, paired with silby's signature style, makes 'my bad' a must-listen.

As ben silby continues to push the boundaries of indie pop, 'my bad' stands as a testament to their evolving artistry and fearless exploration of personal and musical themes.

