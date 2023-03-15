Broadside Shares Brand New Single 'Cruel' Featuring Brian Butcher Of The Home Team

ock band Broadside shares a brand new single, "Cruel" featuring Brian Butcher of The Home Team, out now via SharpTone Records. The upbeat track underscores the deeply emotional lyrics that tackle what it feels like to face your fears when it feels like the world is trying to bring you down.

"This song is about facing your fears," shares vocalist Ollie Baxxter. "For years, I've allowed my dreams to slip out of my hands from things I can't control. 'Cruel' as a song, is about hitting the nail on the head, allowing yourself to be washed out in the headlights of oncoming traffic. If you've got something to lose, this world is cruel, or it can be. So hold on tight."

The band also shared the accompanying video for the track today. Directed by Sam Link, the video follows the band as they pull off a hotel heist. Watch the video now HERE.

Coming up, the band is gearing up to head out on tour with The Home Team and Honey Revenge. Kicking off on March 25th in Salt Lake City, UT at The Beehive, the band will visit over 20 cities across the country including stops in Chicago, New York, Atlanta, Orlando, Los Angeles and more, before wrapping up in Portland, OR on April 29th at McMenamins Mission Theater. See below for a full list of dates and get your tickets now HERE.

Watch the new music video here:

TOUR DATES

March 25 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Beehive

March 26 - Denver, CO - Summit

March 28 - Kansas City, MO - The Rino

March 29 - St. Louis, MO - Blueberry Hill Duck Room

March 31 - Indianapolis, IN - Hoosier Dome

April 1 - Chicago, IL - Subterranean

April 2 - Cleveland, OH - Mahall's

April 4 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrew's Hall

April 5 - Toronto, ON - The Velvet Underground

April 7 - New York, NY - The Gramercy Theater

April 8 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

April 9 - Allston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

April 10 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of The Living Arts

April 12 - Greensboro, NC - Hangar 1819

April 13 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

April 14 - Orlando, FL - Henao Contemporary Center

April 15 - St. Petersburg, FL - The Brutalist

April 17 - Austin, TX - Come and Take IT Live

April 18 - Dallas, TX - Trees

April 20 - Phoenix, AZ - The Rebel Lounge

April 21 - San Diego, CA - The Voodoo Rom

April 22 - Los Angeles, CA - The Regent Theater

April 23 - Berkeley, CA - Cornerstone Berkeley

April 24 - Roseville, CA - Goldfield Trade Post

April 25 - Reno, NV - The Holland Project

April 27 - Seattle, WA - Neumos

April 28 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theater

April 29 - Portland, OR - McMenamins Mission Theater

Photo Credit: Matt Mattheson