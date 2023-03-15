Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Broadside Shares Brand New Single 'Cruel' Featuring Brian Butcher Of The Home Team

The band also shared the accompanying video for the track.

Mar. 15, 2023  

ock band Broadside shares a brand new single, "Cruel" featuring Brian Butcher of The Home Team, out now via SharpTone Records. The upbeat track underscores the deeply emotional lyrics that tackle what it feels like to face your fears when it feels like the world is trying to bring you down.

"This song is about facing your fears," shares vocalist Ollie Baxxter. "For years, I've allowed my dreams to slip out of my hands from things I can't control. 'Cruel' as a song, is about hitting the nail on the head, allowing yourself to be washed out in the headlights of oncoming traffic. If you've got something to lose, this world is cruel, or it can be. So hold on tight."

Coming up, the band is gearing up to head out on tour with The Home Team and Honey Revenge. Kicking off on March 25th in Salt Lake City, UT at The Beehive, the band will visit over 20 cities across the country including stops in Chicago, New York, Atlanta, Orlando, Los Angeles and more, before wrapping up in Portland, OR on April 29th at McMenamins Mission Theater. See below for a full list of dates and get your tickets now HERE.

Watch the new music video here:

TOUR DATES

March 25 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Beehive
March 26 - Denver, CO - Summit
March 28 - Kansas City, MO - The Rino
March 29 - St. Louis, MO - Blueberry Hill Duck Room
March 31 - Indianapolis, IN - Hoosier Dome
April 1 - Chicago, IL - Subterranean
April 2 - Cleveland, OH - Mahall's
April 4 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrew's Hall
April 5 - Toronto, ON - The Velvet Underground
April 7 - New York, NY - The Gramercy Theater
April 8 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage
April 9 - Allston, MA - Brighton Music Hall
April 10 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of The Living Arts
April 12 - Greensboro, NC - Hangar 1819
April 13 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade
April 14 - Orlando, FL - Henao Contemporary Center
April 15 - St. Petersburg, FL - The Brutalist
April 17 - Austin, TX - Come and Take IT Live
April 18 - Dallas, TX - Trees
April 20 - Phoenix, AZ - The Rebel Lounge
April 21 - San Diego, CA - The Voodoo Rom
April 22 - Los Angeles, CA - The Regent Theater
April 23 - Berkeley, CA - Cornerstone Berkeley
April 24 - Roseville, CA - Goldfield Trade Post
April 25 - Reno, NV - The Holland Project
April 27 - Seattle, WA - Neumos
April 28 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theater
April 29 - Portland, OR - McMenamins Mission Theater

Photo Credit: Matt Mattheson



My Morning Jacket Announce U.S. Headline Tour Photo
My Morning Jacket Announce U.S. Headline Tour
My Morning Jacket have announced plans for an upcoming US headline tour. The dates begin May 14 at Mobile, AL’s Saenger Theatre and then continue through a two-night return to Morrison, CO’s famed Red Rocks Amphitheatre on August 25-26. Members of My Morning Jacket’s One Big Family fan club on Medallion will have first access to presale tickets.
UK Punks Grade 2 Announce US Headlining Tour Photo
UK Punks Grade 2 Announce US Headlining Tour
Famed for blistering live performances and exceptional musicianship, they’re taking their anthemic self-titled album on a nineteen-date run starting May 4th in Pomona, CA, making stops along the way in Los Angeles, Seattle, Chicago, Phoenix and more before ending in Vegas on March 28 for Punk Rock Bowling. 
Oasis: Into The Wild Unveils New Venue And First Acts For 2023 Photo
Oasis: Into The Wild Unveils New Venue And First Acts For 2023
Oasis: Into the Wild has unveiled the first wave of acts for 2023 and announces a brand new location for the festival's second edition.
Candiace Dillard Bassett Adds New Tour Dates to Deep Space Tour Photo
Candiace Dillard Bassett Adds New Tour Dates to 'Deep Space' Tour
The second leg of the Deep Space Tour will kick off in Boston on March 17th, before journeying to Pomona, CA, for shows on April 14th and 15th. CANDIACE will then perform at The Fillmore in Washington, D.C., on June 10th, followed by performances at City Winery venues across St. Louis, Chicago, Nashville, New York, and more.

From This Author - Michael Major


Epiphone Releases Chris Stapleton Frontier Acoustic GuitarEpiphone Releases Chris Stapleton Frontier Acoustic Guitar
March 14, 2023

Epiphone is proud to debut a partnership with acclaimed musician and songwriter, Chris Stapleton, with the new Epiphone Chris Stapleton Frontier. A rare Epiphone acoustic guitar, made in the USA and hand-crafted in the storied Gibson Acoustic factory in Bozeman, Montana by Gibson’s expert acoustic luthiers.
Pieta Brown and JT Bates Team Up For New Pair Of SinglesPieta Brown and JT Bates Team Up For New Pair Of Singles
March 14, 2023

Pieta Brown and drummer and producer JT Bates (Bonny Light Horseman, Big Red Machine, Taylor Swift) have teamed up for a new pair of singles titled “In This World” and “Thing or 2.” The tracks were mixed by Tucker Martine (Madison Cunningham, Calexico, My Morning Jacket) and mastered by Huntley Miller (The Cactus Blossoms, Sylvan Esso, Bon Iver).
Love & Rockets Announce Spring Tour DatesLove & Rockets Announce Spring Tour Dates
March 14, 2023

Forming in 1985 after the first split of their band Bauhaus, Love and Rockets provided a clean slate and an opportunity to plumb the depths of imagination and influences. Named after the underground comic by the Hernandez brothers, the band made seven records over the course of thirteen years.
BMG/BBR Music Group Signs The Frontmen: Richie McDonald, Tim Rushlow and Larry StewartBMG/BBR Music Group Signs The Frontmen: Richie McDonald, Tim Rushlow and Larry Stewart
March 14, 2023

The trio of Richie McDonald, formerly of Lonestar, Tim Rushlow, formerly of Little Texas, and Larry Stewart of Restless Heart boasts a collective arsenal of 30 No. 1 hit songs and over 30 million records sold. The three country vets will release new music this year as well as re-record new versions of their greatest hits.
Breakout Alt-Pop Artist Akini Jing Releases New Single 'Pump Up'Breakout Alt-Pop Artist Akini Jing Releases New Single 'Pump Up'
March 14, 2023

The pulsating, high-energy track continues to display Akini’s unique brand of pop, which led to GQ listing the disrupter among their “Most Exciting Musicians of 2021.”  Boasting elements of electronic, synth-pop, and R&B, “Pump Up,” marks Akini’s first official release of 2023. The new single follows 2022's concept album, Endless Farewell.
