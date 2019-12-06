Brkn Love Share New Song 'Flies in the Honey,' While She Sleeps Release Single 'Fakers Plague'

BRKN LOVE, the brainchild of 21-year-old Toronto native Justin Benlolo, will now release their self-titled debut on February 14 via Spinefarm Records. The album, produced by Joel Hamilton (Highly Suspect, Pretty Lights), was recorded live to tape, preserving a raw and real feeling in the riffing tempered by relatable and emotional lyrics.

The band has just shared the new song "Flies in the Honey."

"This one brings it back to our bluesy roots and I believe it totally encompasses everything that BRKN LOVE represents," says Benlolo. "'Flies in the Honey' has a message that is very close to my heart, and there are a few social issues we wanted to tackle on this one.



"Our goal here was to bring the issues of teen and young adult drug addiction to everyone's attention. We hope that those who have suffered from or are currently suffering from addiction can find some comfort in this and remind themselves that they are not alone. This song has sort of taken a new life of its own since we started playing it live. People have been constantly asking us about this song after the shows and we are very happy to be releasing this for your enjoyment. Keep rocking and stay tuned for our new record coming this Valentine's Day."

BRKN LOVE remain on the road through the month, with major rock festivals confirmed for Spring 2020. All current dates are below.

BRKN LOVE TRACK LISTING:

"I Can't Lie"

"I See Red"

"Shot Down"

"Flies in the Honey"

"Papercuts"

"Seventeen"

"Toxic Twin"

"Complicated"

"Oxygen"

"Don't Panic"

"In Your Hands"

"Stay Here"

BRKN LOVE ON TOUR:

WITH SAUL + THROUGH FIRE:

12/6: Belvedere, IL @ The Apollo Theater

12/7: Racine, WI @ Route 20

12/8: Cincinnati, OH @ Riverfront Live

12/10: Heath, OH @ Muddy Creek Saloon

12/11: Flint, MI @ The Machine Shop

12/12: Joliet, IL @ The Forge

12/13: Madison, WI @ The Annex

12/14: Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory (93x Holiday Show)

12/15: Waterloo, IA @ Spicoli's

BRKN LOVE ON TOUR IN 2020:

1/10: Sault Sainte Marie, MI @ Kewadin Casino

1/11: Sault Sainte Marie, MI @ Kewadin Casino

5/2: Concord, NC @ Epicenter Festival*

5/16: Columbus, OH @ Sonic Temple Festival*

*Festival Date

BRKN LOVE CANADIAN TOUR DATES:

2/9: Red Deer, AB @ Bo's Bar

2/11: Regina, SK @ The Exchange

2/14: Grand Prairie, AB @ Better Than Fred's

2/16: Kamloops, BC @ Blue Grotto

2/17: Vancouver, BC @ Fox Cabaret

2/19: Kelowna, BC @ Club Sapphire

2/20: Calgary, AB @ The Gateway

2/21: Edmonton, AB @ Starlite Room

2/22: Saskatoon, SK @ Coors Event Centre

2/23: Winnipeg, MB @ Park Theatre

2/26: London, ON @ Rum Runners

2/27: Toronto, ON @ Lee's Palace

2/28: Ottawa, ON @ 27 Club

2/29: Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz PDB

3/1: Quebec City, QC @ L'Anti

3/3: Kingston, ON @ The Mansion

3/4: Peterborough, OH @ Gordon Best Theatre

3/5: Waterloo, ON @ Maxwell's

3/6: St Catharines, ON @ Warehouse

WHILE SHE SLEEPS have released the visceral new single "FAKERS PLAGUE."

The track addresses the rampant deception and fakery that we are faced with daily on the internet. It's accompanied by a holographic music video experience that the band launched in true Sleeps style at an undisclosed underground location near their self-renovated warehouse space in Sheffield last night.



"This song is a celebration of the end of an extremely difficult personal time within While She Sleeps," says guitarist Sean Long. "We all had a lot of anger building up within us and it was amazing for us to come together and express it through music. Everyone in life has a beautiful side and an ugly side; it's how we all react and deal with these polarities of life that makes us human. No one is perfect and we certainly aren't. Let's embrace it together."



When viewed in its intended form, the "FAKERS PLAGUE" video can be seen from 360-degree angles. It's viewable in a more two-dimensional format online. It's also available on a phone-sized prism which comes free with any purchase from the While She Sleeps webstore for a limited time only.



While She Sleeps released their latest album SO WHAT? to critical acclaim and fan fever earlier this year. They're currently preparing to play the iconic O2 Brixton Academy and Manchester Academy in January 2020 as part of a European tour. They will embark on their first-ever headline tour of North America in February and March. Those dates are below.

WHILE SHE SLEEPS U.S. TOUR DATES:

WITH HE IS LEGEND + SAVAGE HANDS:

2/13: Orlando, FL @ The Abbey

2/14: Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade [Hell]

2/15: Durham, NC @ Motorco

2/17: Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar

2/18: Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

2/19: New York, NY @ Gramercy Theater

2/21: Poughkeepsie, NY @ The Loft

2/22: Somerville, MA @ Once Ballroom

2/24: Buffalo, NY @ The Rec Room

2/26: Ottawa, ONT @ Brass Monkey

2/27: Montreal, QC @ Fairmount Theatre

2/29: Toronto, ONT @ Hard Luck

3/1: Detroit, MI @ The Shelter

3/2: Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge

3/3: St Paul. MN @ Amsterdam Bar & Hall

3/5: Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live Studio

3/6: Austin, TX @ Come And Take It Live

3/7: Fort Worth, TX @ Tomcats West

3/9: Kansas City, MO @ Aftershock

3/10: Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater

3/11: Salt Lake City, UT @ In The Venue

3/13: Sacramento, CA @ Holy Diver

3/14: Los Angeles, CA @ The Roxy Theatre

3/15: Las Vegas, NV @ Backstage Bar & Billiards

3/17: Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge





