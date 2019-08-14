Brittany Howard of Alabama Shakes Drops New Single 'He Loves Me'

Billboard reports that Brittany Howard, best known as the lead singer and guitarist of Alabama Shakes, has released "He Loves Me," a new single off her debut solo album, Jaime.

"'It is a song I deeply want to share to help others realize loving and being loved by God doesn't have to look the same for everyone," Howard says in a statement. "When my older sister passed away, it took its toll on our family. We grew apart from one another and therefore, we grew apart from our family church. I thought God had intended to hurt us or punish us, but I later realized that I found God in music and I found God in my voice.

"I learned that He always had a plan for myself and my family. That is what 'He Loves Me' is about," she adds. "It is my greatest realization that He has never left me. All those years that I had turned away, I was still receiving His absolute love and forgiveness."

Howard and Alabama Shakes have been nominated for several Grammy Awards. She also records with bands like "Thunderbitch" and "Bermuda Triangle."

Listen to "He Loves Me" here:

Read the original story on Billboard.





