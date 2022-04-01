British Pop Duo Push Baby Unveils 'Change My Mind'

British pop duo push baby return with the ambient heart-break single "Change My Mind" - the latest from their forthcoming new album being released via AWAL+. Watch the music video here.

Following on from the dynamic '90s infused "WHAT YA GONNA DO?", push baby's latest release is slowing down the pace. Deceptively simple in its construction, the atmospheric, pillowy track hears airy vocals slide through a bright vocoder and synth beats to provide a tint of retro nostalgia, while slick production perfectly balances smooth listening vibes with a heart-felt sincerity. Centering around the agonizing realization of the impending end of a relationship, this tender love song swells with emotion before reaching a symphonic conclusion. A beautiful example of songwriting candor, "Change My Mind" highlights push baby's unique, artistic ability to expand the boundaries of modern pop.

In a statement about the single, push baby said "When writing "Change My Mind", I went to bed the night before and told myself that I'm going to wake up and go straight into the garage/studio - no phone checking, no communicating, just get up and go - and this song fell out before it was even lunch. I was totally in the clear of a breakup (in fact I had been single for years) but who knows, maybe there was some 'residue' left in the tank and it appeared in the form of this song. It was written during the first lockdown, so my family would have the radio on a lot and there was a song playing with a key change and I asked, 'Why does no one do key changes anymore?' My Gen Z sister sheepishly said, 'maybe because they're not 'cool' anymore?' So that was the task: not necessarily to make the key change 'cool', because 'cool' is subjective, but sincere. Then I thought, if we're going to do it, we're going to get a choir, and it's going to build and have strings. From a formulaic standpoint, playing around with the songwriting structures and experimenting was fun to play with.

Letting their creativity run wild during the lockdowns, push baby (comprised of Jake Roche and Charley Bagnall) dove into the studio to churn out bop after bop, while exploring imaginative, experimental new ways to perform after cutting ties with mega-manager Scooter Braun.

Now embarking on an exciting new chapter of their careers after being signed to AWAL+, the band are building on the momentum created from their 2021 album, Wow, Big Legend , which saw co-signs from the likes of The Guardian, Wonderland, The Line of Best Fit and BBC Introducing.

Utilizing Internet culture to their advantage, the band have been connecting with fans online, racking up 1.1M+ likes for their TikTok content alone. Allowing intimate access to the making of their upcoming record through daily live streams, push baby will soon be taking the hype they have built online directly to audiences with a national UK tour booked throughout 2022.

Armed with a masterful knowledge of the genre, push baby's talent shines as they unashamedly channel old-school sounds in a fresh, new way. Self-assured in their music, confident in their creative visual style, and doing it all with a tongue in cheek sense of humour, push baby are undoubtedly an act at the forefront of a pop revolution.

