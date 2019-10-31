British Lion Announces Second Album THE BURNING

Warner Music are proud to announce the release of Iron Maiden bassist and founder Steve Harris' second album with BRITISH LION, the 'up close and personal' side project he devotes his time to, outside of his Maiden activities.



The Burning features 11 new songs and will be released worldwide on January 17th 2020 in Digi-pack CD, double gatefold Vinyl and Digital Download formats.



BRITISH LION comprises: vocalist Richard Taylor, guitarists David Hawkins and Grahame Leslie, Steve Harris on bass & keyboards and drummer Simon Dawson. Recorded, engineered and mixed at Barnyard Studios by Tony Newton and produced by Steve Harris, The Burning is crammed with powerful hard rock melodies, with two songs 'Lightning' and 'Spit Fire' being made available for immediate download from tomorrow with all album pre-orders at www.britishlionuk.com.



'Lightning' is also available to listen to now below!



Richard Taylor says, "We've been working on The Burning for the past couple of years and everyone is really pleased with the results. We started playing some of the songs live on recent tours and got a fantastic reaction from our fans so we are really excited to be sharing this album with the world. We're also looking forward to heading out on the road again and seeing everyone at the shows."



The Burning is a follow-up to BRITISH LION's 2012's eponymous debut album, Steve's first ever musical venture outside of Iron Maiden which was pronounced both "brilliant" and "a big hearted ferocious triumph" by the music press. The band have since been tirelessly honing their live show performances with club tours every year and festival dates whenever time allows, building and establishing a firm and dedicated fan-base, reaching 24 countries across the globe so far, with plans to visit many more in the future including a short UK club tour in December on the following dates,



Sun 15th - Norwich - Waterfront

Mon 16th - Manchester - Club Academy

Tues 17th - Chester - The Live Music Rooms

Weds 18th - Nottingham - Rescue Rooms

Thurs 19th - Colchester - Arts Centre

Fri 20th - London - Islington Academy



Tickets available now from https://britishlionuk.com/. Support at all shows will be Voodoo Six and Nine Miles Down.



Steve says, "I'm in the UK in December and thought it would be great to take British Lion out on the road for a few shows while I'm here. We haven't played any in England since 2017 and as most people know, I love getting out and playing live whenever I can, so this seemed a good opportunity to fit some dates in. The set-list will be a mixture of songs from the first British Lion album and new songs from our upcoming second album The Burning".





