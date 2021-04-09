Briston Maroney Releases Debut Album 'Sunflower'

Nashville-based Canvasback Music recording artist Briston Maroney has today released his highly-anticipated debut album Sunflower - stream it below.

The album arrives alongside a feature-length companion film envisioned by Maroney and longtime creative collaborator Joey Brodnax - with each song on the album bearing its own cinematic accompaniment. Watch Sunflower: The Visual Album here. (Maroney has also released the visual for album track "Bottle Rocket" as a standalone video - watch here)

The album is available now for purchase here, alongside merch and exclusive colored vinyl.

Sunflower was produced by John Congleton (St. Vincent, Angel Olsen). In addition to the acclaimed producer, Maroney also co-wrote with the likes of Jenny Owen Youngs, Manchester Orchestra's Andy Hull + Robert McDowell, and venerated songwriter Dan Wilson (Leon Bridges, Adele, The Chicks). Recorded between the summer of 2019 and early 2020 in Los Angeles, the album is a culmination of the past decade of the now-23-year old's life.

Of the album, Maroney shares: "Coming to terms with the full scope of who the hell I am has been the most difficult thing I have ever had to do. It's also the only thing that has allowed me to fully experience true joy in my life. Sometimes processing everything emotionally the way I do, has kept me from understanding things logically, the way other people seem to so effortlessly. This has allowed me to see so much beauty and has at times also made me feel so far away from reality.

'Sunflower' is my attempt at a record about all of those moments, terrifying and serene alike. The times when I've felt connected to people and the world, the times I've loved, the times I have felt despair, the times I've been sure that I'll never understand and am proved wrong. I am so thankful for the chance to let anyone kind enough to listen know that I love the hell out of life, for better or for worse. I hope it can be a friend to anyone who feels the same way!

Listen here:

Photo Credit: Angelina Castillo