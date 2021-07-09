Bri Fletcher Releases Anthemic 'Love Me Back' Music Video

Vocal powerhouse Bri Fletcher has released the accompanying music video to her anthemic single, "Love Me Back." Directed by Alyssa Udovitsch, the "Love Me Back" music video features Fletcher emotionally delivering the lyrics of the "gorgeous sometime-ballad and sometime-pop showcase epic." (Talk About Pop Music)



Produced by Justin Wantz and written by Fletcher and Kaylin Roberson, "Love Me Back" "doesn't wallow melancholy and self-pity, but rather turns heartbreak into an anthemic outpour of emotion that will have you belting out the lyrics." (Chalk Pit Records) Click HERE to find "Love Me Back" on your preferred digital platform and HERE to view the accompanying music video.

Everything Nash exclusively premiered the music video before its release stating, "a song of empowerment for someone who might be better off single than in the relationship they are in." View the entire exclusive HERE.

Striving to continuously release new music, Fletcher has amassed an impressive catalog to her name in the past year alone. The Dallas/Fort Worth native's work ethic mixed with raw talent and the ability to write straight to the heart songs, has readied Fletcher for a bright future. Most recently, Fletcher recruited a group of 17 ladies to work in front of the mic and behind the scenes for an all-female collaboration entitled "Glow." The women empowerment track was premiered by Sounds Like Nashville while the music video made its world premiere with CMT.com and CMT Music, and is currently in rotation on the network. The "Glow" release follows several singles released by Fletcher including "Pessimist", which premiered on American Songwriter and Country Rebel, and emotional ballad and music video for "Cause I Love You," which premiered on Taste of Country. Fletcher also partnered with American Idol alum Sammy Arriaga for cover of the classic holiday song "Silent Night" which premiered on CMT Music.

The emerging singer-songwriter has been featured on several Spotify editorial playlists including Wild Country, Fresh Finds: Country, New Music Nashville, Young Country and Next From Nashville.

As an avid activist for anti-bullying and the force behind her very own Teen Guidance Foundation, Fletcher brings her "DeBully" assemblies to schools across the US. Determined to use her music to empower and encourage, Fletcher hopes to leave one resounding message: kindness and worthiness for worthiness for all.