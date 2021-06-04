Bri Fletcher Gets Caught In Relationship Limbo In New Single 'Love Me Back'

Emerging singer-songwriter Bri Fletcher is following up the release of her all-female anthem "Glow" with an upbeat and hook-driven earworm, "Love Me Back." Produced by Justin Wantz and written by Fletcher and Kaylin Roberson, "Love Me Back" is a pop/country track that puts a clever spin on being caught in limbo in an unhealthy relationship. Click HERE to find "Love Me Back" on your preferred digital platform and HERE to view the accompanying lyric video.

On the meaning behind the new single, Fletcher explains, '"Love Me Back" is an internal struggle of not wanting to accept that a relationship is over. Wishing there was no love involved would make the decision to leave someone who loves you much easier."

Entertainment Focus exclusively premiered the lyric video before its release stating, "The rising star is one you want to keep on your radar." View the exclusive HERE.

Striving to continuously release new music, Fletcher has amassed an impressive catalog to her name in the past year alone. The Dallas/Fort Worth native's work ethic mixed with raw talent and the ability to write straight to the heart songs, has readied Fletcher for a bright future. Most recently, Fletcher recruited a group of 17 ladies to work in front of the mic and behind the scenes for an all-female collaboration entitled "Glow." The women empowerment track was premiered by Sounds Like Nashville while the music video made its world premiere with CMT.com and CMT Music, and is currently in rotation on the network. The "Glow" release follows several singles released by Fletcher including "Pessimist", which premiered on American Songwriter and Country Rebel, and emotional ballad and music video for "Cause I Love You," which premiered on Taste of Country. Fletcher also partnered with American Idol alum Sammy Arriaga for cover of the classic holiday song "Silent Night" which premiered on CMT Music.

The vocal powerhouse has been featured on several Spotify editorial playlists including Wild Country, Fresh Finds: Country, New Music Nashville, Young Country and Next From Nashville.

As an avid activist for anti-bullying and the force behind her very own Teen Guidance Foundation, Fletcher brings her "DeBully" assemblies to schools across the US. Determined to use her music to empower and encourage, Fletcher hopes to leave one resounding message: kindness and worthiness for worthiness for all.

