Brett Kissel Releases Amazon Original Song 'Wannabes'

Today, the award-winning Canadian country superstar Brett Kissel released a brand new Amazon Original song "Wannabes," available to stream only on Amazon Music. In addition, Amazon Music HD customers using an Echo Studio can listen in immersive 3D Audio, which turns Brett Kissel's new track into a unique, multi-dimensional audio experience.

"'Wannabes' is such a fun song to kick off the summer together with my friends at Amazon Music... especially this summer. It's about dreaming, and doing; without any limits, and making the most of the days and weeks that you're living right now at this very moment," said Brett Kissel. "I'm excited to have my fans on Amazon Music turn it to eleven and enjoy making the memories that they'll someday look back on and tell stories about."

Kissel released the new Amazon Original song ahead of the JUNO Awards this Sunday, where his chart-topping single "Drink About Me" is nominated in the prestigious Single of the Year category. Earlier this year, Kissel released his critically-acclaimed 5th major label studio album What Is Life?

The farm-and-ranch-raised artist has 15 top 10 radio singles, 3 #1 songs, and several gold and platinum records. He set records on his 112-date cross-country tour, played over 20 shows with his hero Garth Brooks, and has won 18 CCMA Awards and 2 JUNO Awards.

Amazon Music listeners can find Brett Kissel's Amazon Original "Wannabes" on Amazon Music's "Fresh Country" playlist. Customers can also simply ask, "Alexa play the Amazon Original by Brett Kissel" in the Amazon Music app for iOS and Android and on Alexa-enabled devices. In addition to Brett Kissel, Amazon Music listeners can access hundreds of Amazon Originals featuring both emerging and established artists across numerous genres, available to stream and purchase only on Amazon Music.

Listen here: