Brenda Earl Stokes Will Release a New Album

Internationally acclaimed jazz singer/pianist Brenda Earle Stokes performs at Pangea NYC in support of her latest album Solo Sessions Volume 1. Recorded in a single 4-hour session, the album showcases Stokes' talent as both pianist and vocalist in an authentic and intimate setting. Stokes will be showcasing music from the album, as well as material from past recordings. She is both an insightful and engaging performer, drawing her audience in with her honesty and quit wit.

Brenda Earle Stokes is a rare jazz artist with a true command of both the piano and the voice. As a follow-up to her critically acclaimed 2014 studio album Right About Now, Stokes sought to challenge herself to dig deep and share the full scope of her talents in the most intimate setting possible. In her latest album Solo Sessions Volume 1, Brenda explores the rarely- recorded format of solo piano/voice, showcasing her mesmerizing fluidity as both singer and pianist. Recorded in a single four-hour session in her home- town of Sarnia, Ontario, Canada, Brenda explores a wide spectrum of material, including jazz standards, original compositions and seldom-heard compositions by Dave Brubeck and Steve Swallow. She rounds out the recording with lush jazz arrangements of songs recorded by k.d. lang, Michael McDonald and Huey Lewis, showing the full range of her musical curiosities.

