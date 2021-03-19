Breland Goes 'Cross Country' With Mickey Guyton

Bad Realm Records / Atlantic Records breakout talent BRELAND is fueling up his personal and powerful single "Cross Country," with a brand-new rendition featuring GRAMMY-nominated singer/songwriter Mickey Guyton, out today. The autobiographical track resonates with each of their respective journeys into the spotlight and comes on the heels of Guyton's soul-stirring GRAMMY performance.

The star-studded addition of Guyton follows an outpouring of praise for "Cross Country" since its release on February 26. Named a "Song You Need to Know" by Rolling Stone claiming "It's the kind of emotive storytelling country music was built on", the song was lauded by The New York Times' "The Playlist" as "pop-friendly, crisply melodic, tender" and "something of a rebuke, especially to those who might still be inclined to police country music's borders." Billboard noted BRELAND's ability to showcase "a totally different side - and his enchanting singing voice" in their "First Country" compilation of the best new Country songs, while NPR featured it on their New Music Friday playlist.

Set to share his revered vocals with an audience coast to coast, BRELAND will perform the national anthem on Sunday (3/21) ahead of the NASCAR Cup Series race at the Atlanta Motor Speedway. The appearance will broadcast at 3:00 P.M. on FOX.

BRELAND continues to charge into 2021 full-speed after partnering with Chevrolet for the launch of the brand's TikTok channel, releasing a rebooted music video for his PLATINUM-certified smash "My Truck." He is currently starring in Tommy Jeans' Spring '21 campaign in Macy's stores across the country featuring musicians, poets, and activists from diverse walks of life sharing their unique perspectives on utilizing music to drive social change.

