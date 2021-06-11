Breakup Shoes Release Brand New Single, Fall Tour Dates

Fans of the Arizona based indie rock group Breakup Shoes have some brand new ear candy to feast upon today. Single "How It Goes" has been released worldwide, coming out just a little over a month ahead of their much anticipated 5-song EP Narratives.

" The alternate title of 'How It Goes' could be "it be like that sometimes". It's a quick tale about getting your hopes up about a crush, only to realize that it's just another failed attempt at romance. The majority of romantic entanglements we experience are doomed to end by breakup and although the song is a touch cynical, that's truly how it goes and that's okay with me. ~insert shrug emoji~ " says the band's vocalist, Nick Zawisa.

Eager to get back to the stage, Breakup Shoes is celebrating their album release date in their hometown - with a special headlining show at The Rebel Lounge in Phoenix on July 16th.

This fall, the band's fans can catch them all over the US and into Canada - with an extensive itinerary alongside Summer Salt and Covey. Full tour routing is listed below. Tickets for all tour dates are now on sale.

Narratives releases Friday July 16th, fans can pre-order the album on vinyl in the band's online store. "How It Goes" is now available for streaming or purchase across all digital platforms.

Breakup Shoes is Nick Zawisa, John MacLeod, Matthew Witsoe, and Jake Peña.