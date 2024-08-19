Breakout Underground Artist Molly Santana Drops New Single 'Windows Up'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Rising underground artist Molly Santana has kicked off a new era of music with the release of her stunning new single “Windows Up.” Bold and confident, the record combines Molly’s signature rapid-fire flow with EDM-inspired beats, resulting in an infectious sure-to-be hit. “Windows Up” arrives in the midst of Santana’s North American tour dates supporting Ski Mask The Slump God, where she recently performed in Los Angeles at The Hollywood Palladium.

"You can’t sell me no dream, I’ve been juggin’ finnesin’ since I was a teen,” Santana raps over ethereal backing vocals and propulsive synths. As the club percussion builds, she takes us to the hypnotic chorus. "Riding in a big black truck, got all my windows up," she spits. "Ain’t tryna see no one, I’m tryna blow the speakers up."

In recent years, Santana has built a devoted fan base in the underground rap scene. On platforms like TikTok and SoundCloud, she accrued more than 580K streams on Spotify alone for songs like “Wreck It,” “Red Dot” and “Ozone.” Since then, she has continued to mix up her sound, incorporating frenetic production for “Dumb” and leaning into mainstream anthemic hip-hop on the towering track “Chain Swangin.”

Now, with “Windows Up,” Santana continues to pull from disparate inspirations, delivering a wholly unique single that hints at much more to come.

About Molly Santana:

Blending the colorful boasts of the rising Soundcloud rap scene, and the timeless cool of ‘90s R&B, Molly Santana’s unapologetic confidence has taken the underground rap scene over. Her music: a mix of experimental animated vocals, rhythmic flexes, existential sullen croons, and candy-coated, upbeat empowerment anthems all drowned in an aire of mystery, and heavily distorted, inspires the next generation of women in the underground rap scene, while also fitting right in with the male dominated sound. Through TikTok and SoundCloud, she caught fans’ attention, notching 580K streams on Spotify alone with tracks “Wreck It,” “Red Dot,” and “Ozone.” Her growing stream count caught the attention of Instagram rap pages such as Our Generation Music, bobbalam2, undergroundsound and led to a freestyle for On The Radar. With all this buzz, Santana is ready to prove she can live up to the lofty expectations.

Photo Credit: Emmanuel Porquin

