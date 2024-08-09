Braxton Cook to Release 'My Everything' EP; Shares New Single 'Zodiac' 　​  ​ 

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



With his highly acclaimed 2023 album Who Are You When No One Is Watching?, Braxton Cook reached new heights. He made his national TV debut, received an NAACP Image Award nomination for Outstanding Jazz Album, and logged production credits on high-profile albums by Taylor Swift and Jon Batiste.

The multi-faceted musician, singer, songwriter, and producer Braxton Cook shows no signs of slowing down, announcing a new project titled My Everything, due out on November 1st via Nettwerk. He releases “Zodiac,” a stunning progressive jazz instrumental that takes inspiration from the prolific pianist Mary Lou Williams’ ‘Zodiac Suite.’ Braxton highlights his appreciation for jazz composers who shaped the genre – specifically the unsung black women. The song features intricate layers of smooth saxophone, starry-eyed piano, and twinkling guitar lines that dance across the sky.

“It's a bit of a nod to Mary Lou Williams. I remember doing the Zodiac Suite in school and learning her music. There are just a lot of Black women artists and composers that don't get enough love, particularly Mary Lou,” explains Braxton.

My Everything is the latest EP from Emmy-winning, NAACP Image Award-nominated jazz/R&B saxophonist, vocalist, and multi-instrumentalist Braxton Cook. Since launching his solo career, the Juilliard grad has established himself as a world-class virtuoso through star-studded collaborations (including Rihanna, Solange, Christian Scott, Tom Misch, and more) and his 21st-century approach to music, integrating contemporary and post-bop jazz, soul, funk, rap, and even gospel. These four beautifully composed tracks present us with a dynamic, spiritually uplifting reflection on hope, family, and the things that give our lives meaning. That isn’t to say they aren’t without tension. Cook spends time ruminating on his highs and lows, perhaps paying extra attention to the darker moments to truly find gratitude somewhere in the middle.

The initial inspiration for the project came from Cook’s appreciation for the jazz composers of the past who helped shape the genre. Pianist Mary Lou Williams provided the initial spark for Cook to begin writing the tune “Zodiac,” a bouncy tune with a wistful melody that feels like a contemporary update of Williams’ style. A prolific composer and mentor to bop legends like Dizzy Gillespie and Thelonious Monk, Williams remains one of the many underappreciated figures in jazz history. Her ambitious 12-part “Zodiac Suite” from 1945 provided Cook with a roadmap to explore his own work more deeply.

Thematically, My Everything brings us up to speed with where Cook is as a person. We get a firsthand look at how Cook navigates the triumphs and trials of family life. The spiritual heart of the project, the title track, finds Cook delving into the confusion and strife that come along with life’s growing pains.

“I really hope that people can connect with the record and that they can better connect with me personally. This EP speaks to the importance of having faith in the midst of adversity and having belief that when times are tough, things will ultimately turn around for the better. I believe My Everything captures that essence and hope that it inspires people to push through the dark times until they reach the light on the other side.”

Photo Credit: Kyle Jetter

Comments