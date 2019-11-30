Bratana Returns With New Single On DSN Music

Actor VAL LAPIN's emerging Southern California rock group BRATANA, has announced the release of a new single "FALSE AMBITIONS" via DSN Music in December.

Produced at Hollywood's Firewater Studios, the single is a collaboration between actor, singer and guitarist VAL LAPIN, and producer BILLY GRAZIADEI, of BIOHAZARD fame. The two worked originally together on BRATANA's debut release "ROCKIN' ADDICTION" in 2016.

Besides his musical career, LAPIN has also acted in several movies such as: "DESERT PITCH", "FINDING REY TARKOVSKY", "BRAND OF JUSTICE", and shared a scene with TOM CRIUSE in "VANILLA SKY".

Since establishing the band in Los Angeles, BRATANA has become a popular local act, performing at legendary Hollywood venues such as The Whisky a Go Go, The Roxy, The Viper Room, and The Key Club.

The new single "FALSE AMBITIONS" from BRATANA, debuts for a global release via DSN, Friday December 20th, and will be available via digital music stores, and streaming services such as Apple Music, Google Play, Amazon.com, Spotify, and hundreds more.





