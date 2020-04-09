Brass Against Debuts New EP

Sexy and sassy, brash and belligerent - brass-fueled hardcore band Brass Against are gearing up for the release of their debut Brass Against EP. Fans hear the EP in full ahead of its release, exclusively on Revolver. Brass Against EP is set to be released this Friday, April 10th and marks the band's first original work following their inventive covers of Rage Against The Machine, Tool, and more. For more information on Brass Against, please visit: www.brassagainst.com.

On the new EP, Brad Hammonds shares: "This EP represents the beginning of our own creative expression and evolution as a band. We obviously wear our influences (Tool, Deftones, RATM etc.) and build on them with these songs, hopefully creating something new and unique."

Adds producer Chris Davies: "The EP, to me, is ultimately about self-empowerment. External things will always remain outside of your control, and none of the results of your actions are guaranteed, so the EP is a call to action to, for lack of a less trite phrase, be the person you want to see more of in the world. Challenge the things you don't like, and let what discourages you go about its course without altering yours. The challenging of things that are fed up is its own victory and reward. And things right now are certainly fed up."

Brass Against is a collective of artists, led and curated by Brad Hammonds, who share in the goal of creating brass protest music that calls fans to action.

Brass Against was formed in 2017 due to the political climate and feeling there was a real need for politically charged music. In the summer of 2017, Brad Hammonds met with Andrew Gutauskas (Baritone Sax and Musical director), played through a few Rage Against The Machine tunes, called their friends to help create a video, and Brass Against was born.

Brass Against has since toured Europe twice, including 12 sold out shows on their first outing in early 2019. Additional appearances include various festivals including Boomtown, Pukkelpop, Wacken, Download Madrid, and more, as well as an opening for Lenny Kravitz at the O2 Arena.

The collective started off strong in 2020 with shows in Australia, festivals in New Zealand (Splore and Electric Avenue) and Indonesia (Java Jazz Festival), headlining European shows later this year, and are scheduled for performances at U.S. festivals Summer Meltdown and Summer Camp Music Festival.

Over the past two years, Brass Against has released three full length albums including renditions of songs from Rage Against The Machine, Tool, Audioslave, and more, featuring vocals from Sophia Urista, Liza Colby, Samuel Hope, and more.

The group is gearing up to release original music this spring with Sophia Urista on vocals. "This EP marks our first foray into writing after doing interpretations of others' songs for the last two years," shares Hammonds."We can't wait to release these three tracks and to continue writing and recording. The process has been the most rewarding thus far."

"Brass Against relies on the dedicated individualism of our members to do what we do. Therefore, we embrace everyone's freedom of speech and expression, regardless of our differences," explains vocalist Sophia Urista."While we believe that anger, questioning authority, & fighting for freedom are vitally meaningful ways of expressing ourselves in society, we also hope to portray the absolute importance of acceptance, vulnerability, togetherness, excellence, curiosity & love. When our fans hear the new EP we want them to, ultimately, feel a connection (through our stories) to the strength within themselves, and thereby, those around them."

Brass Against will release their debut EP Brass Against EP this Friday, April 10th, 2020.





