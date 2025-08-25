Brandy and Monica Add New Tour Dates in Los Angeles, Atlanta, & More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Following high demand from fans, Brandy and Monica have announced additional dates for their highly anticipated co-headlining The Boy Is Mine Tour. Produced by Black Promoters Collective, the now 32-date tour includes second shows in Los Angeles and Atlanta — hometowns of the GRAMMY-winning duo — plus Chicago, along with newly announced shows in Nashville, TN and Kansas City, MO.

Among the added shows, attendees in Nashville, Chicago, and Kansas City will see the addition of special guest Coco Jones, adding to a tour that also features Kelly Rowland, Muni Long, and 2025 American Idol winner Jamal Roberts.

Tickets for these newly announced shows go on sale Friday, August 29, 2025, at 10AM local time via Ticketmaster.com and here. A variety of presales will precede the general on-sale, including an American Express Early Access Tues, Aug 26 at 10AM and an Artist Presale and Local/Venue Promoter Presale both on Thurs, Aug 28 at 10AM thru Thurs, Aug 28 at 11:59PM.

New Dates

Friday, Oct 24 — Nashville, TN — Bridgestone Arena

Saturday, October 25 — Chicago, IL — Wintrust Arena (Second Show)

Sunday, Oct 26 — Kansas City, MO — T-Mobile Center

Thursday, Nov 6 — Los Angeles, CA — Kia Forum (Second Show)

Thursday, Dec 4 — Atlanta, GA — State Farm Arena (Second Show)

THE BOY IS MINE TOUR DATES

Brandy, Monica, Kelly Rowland, Muni Long & Jamal Roberts

+ Coco Jones on Select Dates

Thu 10/16 – Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Center

Fri 10/17 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

Sat 10/18 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Sun 10/19 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Fri 10/24 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena (NEW!)+$

Sat 10/25 – Chicago, IL – Wintrust Arena (Second Show)+&$

Sun 10/26 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center (NEW!)+&$

Thu 10/30 – Memphis, TN – FedExForum

Fri 10/31 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Sat 11/01 – Greensboro, NC – First Horizon Coliseum

Sun 11/02 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

Thu 11/06 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum (Second Show)

Fri 11/07 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Sat 11/08 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

Sun 11/09 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

Thu 11/13 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

Fri 11/14 – Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena

Sat 11/15 – Birmingham, AL – Legacy Arena at BJCC

Sun 11/16 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

Thu 11/20 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Fri 11/21 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Sat 11/22 – Atlantic City, NJ – Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall

Sun 11/23 – Hampton, VA – Hampton Coliseum*

Sat 11/29 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Sun 11/30 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Thu 12/04 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena (Second Show)

Fri 12/05 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

Sat 12/06 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

Sun 12/07 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Fri 12/12 – Tampa, FL – Benchmark International Arena

Sat 12/13 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

Sun 12/14 – Jacksonville, FL – Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena

*Muni Long Not Appearing

+Kelly Rowland Not Appearing

&Jamal Roberts Not Appearing

$Coco Jones Appearing

ABOUT BRANDY

Brandy is a multi-platinum, GRAMMY Award-winning singer, songwriter, actress, producer, and vocal arranger widely celebrated as “The Vocal Bible.” Her self-titled debut album made her one of the youngest solo artists in history to chart multiple Top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, including “Have You Ever?” and “I Wanna Be Down.” Her 1998 duet with Monica, “The Boy Is Mine,” spent a record-breaking 13 weeks at #1 and remains one of the most iconic songs in R&B history. Brandy made history as the first Black actress to play Cinderella in Disney’s Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella alongside Whitney Houston—a cultural landmark she reprised in 2024’s Descendants: The Rise of Red.

In 2015, she brought her signature power and charisma to Broadway in a sold-out run as Roxie Hart in Chicago, and in 2020, she released her critically acclaimed seventh studio album B7 on her own imprint Brand Nu, Inc. In 2024, she reunited with Monica on Ariana Grande’s “the boy is mine” remix—earning another GRAMMY nomination, 25 years after their original win. Her forthcoming memoir will offer an intimate, unfiltered look at her journey from Mississippi church stages to global superstardom, sharing the path she’s taken to find her voice as an artist, mother, and woman.

ABOUT MONICA

Monica is a GRAMMY Award-winning, multi-platinum recording artist, actress, philanthropist, and entrepreneur who has sold over 30 million records worldwide. Born and raised in Atlanta, she began her career at just 12 years old and made history as the youngest female ever to have two back-to-back #1 hits on Billboard’s R&B chart. Her legendary duet with Brandy, “The Boy Is Mine,” spent a record-breaking 13 weeks at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and was later named #2 on Billboard’s “Greatest of All Time Songs of the Summer.” Monica is the first artist with #1 Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop songs in three consecutive decades—joining the ranks of icons like Michael Jackson, Janet Jackson, James Brown, and Marvin Gaye.

In 2019, she launched her independent label MonDeenise Music with the #1 single “Commitment,” and her first full-length studio album under the imprint, MDA, is scheduled for release in 2026. Last spring, she was the special guest on Nicki Minaj’s Pink Friday 2 Tour—the highest grossing rap tour ever by a woman—and on June 21, 2024 she reunited with Brandy for Ariana Grande’s “the boy is mine” remix from Grande’s GRAMMY-nominated Eternal Sunshine album. That collaboration earned Monica a 2024 GRAMMY nomination, 25 years after her original GRAMMY win for “The Boy Is Mine.” She’s also set to release her debut country album Open Roads in 2026, executive produced by Brandi Carlile.