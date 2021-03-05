Brandy Clark Celebrates 'Your Life is a Record' Anniversary With New Deluxe Album

The new deluxe version of Brandy Clark's GRAMMY-nominated album, Your Life is a Record, is out today on Warner Records. Stream/purchase Your Life is a Record (Deluxe) below.

The special edition, which celebrates the one-year anniversary of the album's original release, features six additional songs including a new version of "Remember Me Beautiful," which Clark wrote late last year for NPR's Morning Edition Song Project. Listen/share HERE. Reflecting on the song, which she wrote with Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna and Liz Rose, Clark shared with NPR, "It was one of the highlights of 2020 for me, honestly, as far as writing...I hope this song will provide people some comfort, that they will remember who they've lost, or even what they've lost. I do think, on the bright side, that there will be some amazing art that comes out of this. Because I feel like art always saves us. People will take the broken pieces of their heart and turn it into art for everyone else who's going through this. People will feel a little less alone and we'll get through it."

In addition to "Remember Me Beautiful," the deluxe album also includes special collaborations with Lindsey Buckingham ("The Past is the Past") and Brandi Carlile ("Like Mine" and "Same Devil") as well as live renditions of two album tracks: "Pawn Shop" and "Who You Thought I Was."

Earlier this week in celebration of the new release, Clark performed "Like Mine" on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" and will perform her first ticketed virtual concert tomorrow night at 8:00pm ET/7:00pm CT via Mandolin. Tickets for the show are available now with a selection of purchase options, including a limited number of VIP packages with signed merchandise and a virtual meet & greet. Fans will also have the option to add a digital download of the deluxe album to their ticket. Full details can be found HERE.

The new release continues a triumphant year for Clark, who is nominated for two awards at the 63rd GRAMMY Awards-Best Country Album (Your Life is a Record) and Best Country Solo Performance ("Who You Thought I Was")-as well as Outstanding Music Artist at the 2021 GLAAD Media Awards. Produced by Jay Joyce, Your Life is a Recordcontinues to receive widespread critical praise and landed on several "Best of 2020" lists including NPR Music, Rolling Stone, Entertainment Weekly, Variety, Paste and Slate, who declares, "one of the greatest living short-story-song writers in country (which really means in any genre)...I don't think there's a 2020 country or country-adjacent album that outdoes Clark's."

An eight-time GRAMMY nominee and CMA Awards "Song of the Year" recipient, Clark is one of her generation's most respected and celebrated songwriters and musicians. Her songs include Kacey Musgraves' "Follow Your Arrow," Miranda Lambert's "Mama's Broken Heart," The Band Perry's "Better Dig Two" and Hailey Whitter's "Ten Year Town." Her past two solo albums-2013's 12 Stories and 2016's Big Day in a Small Town-each garnered immense critical acclaim landing on "Best of the Year" lists at New York Magazine, Billboard, NPR Music Entertainment Weekly, Rolling Stone, Stereogum, etc. NPR Music's Ann Powers calls her, "a storyteller of the highest caliber," while Rolling Stone's Will Hermes declares, "a country visionary...the consolation of a beautiful voice delivering a well-built song, cold truth rising from it like fog off dry ice."

Listen here: