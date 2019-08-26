Brainstory Releases New Single, Announces Debut Album BUCK

Birthed out of the San Bernardino Valley, east of Los Angeles, Brainstory are Kevin, Tony and Eric, brothers bounded by blood, fate and a small town with nothing to do. After releasing two EPs, on Chicano Batman's El Relleno Records, Brainstory has announced their debut album, Buck, will be arrivingNovember 15 via Big Crown, releasing a new single "Breathe." "Breathe" finds Brainstory taking a page out of the Shuggie Otis playbook and flipping the script with some stoned out West Coast swag.

Listen to the song below!



Through an introduction from Chicano Batman, Brainstory caught the attention of Big Crown's Danny Akalepse andLeon Michels. Travelling to Queens, NY to record at The Legendary Diamond Mine with Michels at the helm, the musical chemistry was instant, with the guys knocking out 10 songs in 10 days.



Kevin, Tony and Eric's story began in the twilight zone known as Rialto, California - an arid wasteland of boredom and empty lots. Through punk rock and skateboarding they found temporary liberation from the local monotony. However, it wouldn't be long before a hunger for more led them to explore musical realms beyond that of the hardcore punk they admired. After stints at music school and steady disappointment trying to navigate their local jazz scene, they moved to Los Angeles and Brainstory was born.



Buck is a state of mind, a way of life, a demeanor that gets you through the good times and the bad. It is also the energy that permeates the album. Released as a 7" single earlier this summer, "Dead End" (b/w "Mnemophobia"), is a slow burner that finds Kevin's sublime falsetto floating atop Tony and Eric's unflappable and unmistakable backbeat. Kev and Tony's father, Big Tone, an accomplished musician himself, steps in on "Peter Pan" to sing lead vocals over a chorus of friends and family. While Tony takes over on lead vocal duties on 'Sorry" - a smoked out, G Funk groove.



The musical growth displayed on Buck from Brainstory's earlier material is undeniable. Taking the band's California sunshine vibes and mixing them with Michele's NYC aesthetic, proves to be an amazing combination, with Brainstory pulling influences seamlessly from a wide breath of genres. Call it Funk. Call it Rock. Call it Soul. Call it Buck.

Buck track listing:

Side A

01. Breathe

02. Mnemophobia

03. Sorry

04. Dead End

05. Peter Pan



Side B

01. Beautyful Beauti

02. Lucid Dream

03. Cover It Up

04. Reclaim

05. Thank You





