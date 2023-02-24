Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Brad Paisley Releases 'Same Here' With A Special Appearance By Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

His new album will be released later this year, titled Son of The Mountains.

Feb. 24, 2023  

Global country music superstar Brad Paisley is set to debut his first album with Universal Music Group Nashville later this year, titled Son of The Mountains.

Today he is releasing the first new song off the forth coming project, "Same Here," with a special appearance by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy marking the first anniversary since the war in Ukraine began. "Same Here" was written by Brad, Lee Thomas Miller and Taylor Goldsmith, and produced by Luke Wooten.

"'Son of the Mountains' is a collection of songs that I've been writing and working on for a while now," shared Brad. "The music encompasses a lot of big themes and perspectives from a kid that came from a small town in West Virginia after having seen a bit of the world. The record doesn't shy away from reflection, real life and situations that are going on and what I think country music is- which is truth."

"'Same Here' with President Zelenskyy is one of the pieces of this album that represents so much a part of my journey from West Virginia to now. One of the prevailing themes on this album is freedom. That's something I truly believe in, and think is our most precious gift as Americans. The song is grounded in observing life in the United States, then to people from other countries who speak different languages and to one across the ocean that's at war. We start to realize how similar we all are."

Added Paisley, "That's one of the things the President says in the song, 'There is no distance between our two countries in such values.' They are longing for what we as Americans have already. It's heartbreaking watching this struggle in modern time for freedom and democracy and the ability to just simply be who they want to be in peace.

And this song is something that I hope resonates not only with my fans and people in America, but people anywhere that feel a similar desire to be free and safe and happy. Because I really do believe that as human beings when you take away the banners that determine what country we all live in, we all want the same things."

Proceeds from the song will go to UNITED24 for their Rebuild Ukraine program launch by Pres. Zelenskyy as the main venue for collecting charitable donations to rebuild and restore homes damaged by the current war. This reconstruction plan is the largest rebuilding project in Ukraine since the second World War. Brad's relationship with Pres. Zelenskyy grew from his participation in the 'Ukraine: Answering the Call' charity telethon in 2022 which was broadcast in prime time in the USA. Last month Brad was named an ambassador for UNITED24.

About BRAD PAISLEY

Brad Paisley has earned his place in country music history as one of the genre's most talented and decorated male solo artists.

For more than 20 years, his songwriting and unmatched showmanship have won him numerous awards, including three GRAMMYs, two American Music Awards, 15 Academy of Country Music Awards, and 14 Country Music Association Awards including a highly coveted Entertainer of the Year honor and recognition as the most successful CMA Award co-host in history, alongside Carrie Underwood, for 11 consecutive years.

A member of the Grand Ole Opry since 2001, Paisley has written 21 of his 25 No. 1 hits, and in 2008 became the first artist to achieve 10 consecutive Billboard Country Airplay No. 1 singles. The superstar's past works have amassed nearly 5 billion career streams.

Paisley's additional endeavors include his new "American Highway" Bourbon, his collaborations with Peyton Manning on the national Nationwide insurance ad campaigns, and his partnership with Boot Barn® to develop "Moonshine Spirit by Brad Paisley," an exclusive line of jeans, hats, T-shirts, jewelry, belts, and woven shirts.



