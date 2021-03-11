Boy Destroy Releases New Single 'Beautiful Crimes'

Swedish rising alt-star Boy Destroy has shared a new single "Beautiful Crimes" today, taken from his forthcoming debut EP, Warpaint, due April 15 via his own independent label, Loyalty Obsession. Share the track visualizer via YouTube.



"Beautiful Crimes" is a vibrant, nostalgic, alt-R&B meets emo number, showcasing yet another facet of Boy Destroy's multidimensional universe. The new track sees him looking back on the part he played in a toxic relationship, through a glistening and hedonistic lens.



About the new track Boy Destroy says, "Everybody longs for connection. Togetherness. A need that can be fulfilled with flesh or love or peace or whatever. I used to be in a twisted relationship with a person that I didn't really love, but I said I did. I wasn't a very good person to her, but I made it look like I was. I wasn't faithful, and I felt like the devil. But then and there it felt like it was exactly how it should be. She hates me now, and I deserve it. You can fix yourself if you're lucky."



In just half-a-year Boy Destroy has firmly solidified his unique identity within alternative music with a trailblazing approach to the genre. Boy Destroy quickly secured support from BBC Radio 1's Jack Saunders, who after several plays made debut single "Warpaint," made it his 'Tune of the Week' stating, "Boy Destroy really has a handle on big time pop music in 2020 with that real strong trap beat that glides over the top of the very lonely flux grunge guitar line. The lyrics are just stunning." Rock Sound Magazine described the single as, "a display of raw creativity and beautiful darkness that promises great things to come'", and Alternative Press included him in their '50 New Artists You Need To Hear' column proclaiming, "Add 'Warpaint' and 'As Time Goes By' to your playlists and you'll be able to say you heard Boy Destroy before he blew up with the 2021 release of his debut EP." Wonderland, Upset Magazine, Discovered Magazine, Gigwise and Apple Music Radio 1 have also proclaimed their love for the budding young star.



Produced by We know nothing, Boy Destroy's forthcoming Warpaint EP documents his dark, brooding and dramatic story so far. In his own words he describes the EP, "as a collection of stories from my sometimes troubled life. It's about our time. It's about human beings. Isolated like islands, bound together by a sick longing for connection. Self-destruction and redemption in the digital age". A visual mixtape of some of the EP tracks featured can be viewed here.

Photo Credit: Olof Grind