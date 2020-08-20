Boy Becomes Hero Shares New Single

New album 'Escape Artist' out September 25.

Post-hardcore outfit Boy Becomes Hero shares their new single "Abscond" which features Jonathan Gering of The Devil Wears Prada, premiering today exclusively with mxdwn.

The track is taken from the band's upcoming sophomore record Escape Artist, due for a September 25th release. Fans can check out instrumental lo-fi track now at https://music.mxdwn.com/2020/08/20/news/mxdwn-premiere-post-hardcore-band-boy-becomes-hero-releases-ambient-electronic-track-abscond/

"'Abscond' is a beautiful instrumental song that makes a musical transition between songs in Escape Artist. It allows the listener to continue envisioning the concept as the album while our protagonists make their way from dark to light," Boy Becomes Hero shares on the new single. "'Abscond' and a few other tracks are VERY different [compared to the rest of Escape Artist]! I had a similar approach with the last album, but I think we really found the right sound this time. The rest of the album is extremely heavy and is really kind of a horror album. Tracks like 'Abscond' allow the listener a little bit of a break from the unrelenting heaviness in the core tracks of the album. They also allow the listener to get an amazing sense of what's happening in the concept. I decided to release this track ahead of the album for a couple of different reasons. One is that we don't want to give everything away in the singles... there's a lot of surprise coming. The second is that I think it really shows a lot of the maturity in this album and the diversity that it holds."

Fans can pre-save "Abscond" now at show.co/ClahXa0

Michigan based Boy Becomes Hero is a project created by Andrew Brittingham (multi-instrumentalist, vocalist) that delivers thrashing anthems and melodic breakdowns. Boy Becomes Hero, with a partnership with To Write Love On Her Arms, is dedicated to creating a musical experience across the post-hardcore scene while raising awareness for depression, self-harm, addiction and suicide. The band's upcoming sophomore album, Escape Artist, is a horror album serving as a prelude to Boy Becomes Hero's 2019 debut album, Reverie which was heralded by Billboard and Substream Magazine as well as Johnny Minardi (Roadrunner Records & Fueled by Ramen) who shared that it had "a solid groove that hits hard right off the bat."

Mixed and Mastered by Andreas Magnusson (Oh, Sleeper, Haste the Day, The Black Dahlia Murder) the album takes a much darker side compared to its freshman counterpart with Jonathan Gearing (The Devil Wears Prada) presenting a much deeper emotional space with programming and keys. The story follows Amatera (Andrew Brittingham) as he struggles with toxic relationships, mistakes he will make and has made, and searches for Restitution, by creating a life of atonement. Ninjen (Garret Rapp) and Ajna (Jonny Craig) help our anti-hero, while captive upon a siren's ship, find positivity and a healthy mental state in order to let go of the past and focus on the present and the future. Escape Artist's themes of depression, self-harm, and mental health provide a deep dive for listeners as the heroes in the story make their way from darkness back to light.

