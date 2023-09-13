Boston Flowers Releases Debut Album 'Mondegreen'

The album features ten brand new songs, including previous single “Man On Mars.” 

Sep. 13, 2023

Boston Flowers Releases Debut Album 'Mondegreen'

Indie-pop band Boston Flowers has today released their highly anticipated debut album, Mondegreen. The album features ten brand new songs, including previous single “Man On Mars.” 

Speaking on the new album, lead vocalist & guitarist Brad Flowers shares, “Mondegreen is a misunderstood or misinterpreted word or phrase resulting from a mishearing of the lyrics of a song. The album walks you through the journey of a life led through young adulthood, including a series of real-life misinterpretations culminating in the final product of an individual’s unique narrative.”

Alongside the new album, Boston Flowers has shared a brand new lyric video for the album’s opening track, “Go In The Shower.” 

Boston Flowers will be celebrating Mondegreen with a special show on release day. Join the band at Arlene’s Grocery in New York on September 13 to hear songs from the new album live, with support from Zaid Leppelin, Maintenance, and Gal.

About Boston Flowers

Boston Flowers is a Brooklyn-based musical group known for their unique blend of indie, alternative, and pop rock sounds. The band’s name was inspired by the iconic film character Austin Powers, adding a touch of groovy nostalgia to their identity. Boston Flowers has captivated audiences with their infectious melodies, introspective lyrics, and dynamic performances.

Drawing influences from a diverse range of musical styles, the band has crafted a sound that seamlessly combines the raw energy of alternative rock with catchy hooks of pop and the creative experimentation of indie music. This has earned them the critical acclaim and reputation for being one of Brooklyn’s most exciting up-and-coming acts.

Photo credit: Justin Von Braun


