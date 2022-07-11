Born & Raised Music Festival Adds Tanya Tucker To Lineup

Born & Raised Music Festival, the Outlaw, Texas and Red Dirt country music and camping experience from AEG Presents and Pryor Creek Music Festivals set for Friday, September 16th, Saturday, September 17th and Sunday, September 18th, has announced the addition of country music legend Tanya Tucker to its already stacked lineup. Tucker will perform on Saturday along with Brothers Osborne, Margo Price, Flatland Cavalry, headliner Cody Jinks and many more.

The second annual event, once again taking over the Pryor Creek Music Festival Grounds in Pryor, Oklahoma, the long-standing home of Rocklahoma, also features headliners Lynyrd Skynyrd on Sunday and Zach Bryan on Friday as well as Randy Rogers Band, Josh Abbott Band, Jason Boland and The Stragglers, Wade Bowen, American Aquarium and more with over 35 acts performing throughout the full weekend. See below for full lineup and daily breakdowns.

Weekend passes and Single Day GA Passes are currently on sale with prices increasing this Friday at 5pm CT. Access to The Friday Night Honky Tonk is only available to attendees with a full weekend pass. Weekend VIP packages include up-close reserved seating, VIP parking, private viewing areas, and beverage service plus access to the Red River Saloon.

The Red River Saloon VIP area, hosted by Jamie Lin Wilson, will once again feature intimate acoustic sets throughout the weekend from select festival acts in addition to catered lunch and dinner plus non-alcoholic drinks. Red River Saloon is included with Troubadour, Weekend VIP and Homestead Seats, and can also be added on to any B&R festival pass for $199.50 plus fees. GA camping, VIP camping and glamping options are also available for all purchasers. Visit here to view full pricing and package details and to purchase passes; payment plans are available.

Born & Raised Music Festival debuted in 2021 with ZZ Top, Cody Jinks, Blackberry Smoke, Zach Bryan, Parker McCollum, Jack Ingram, Jason Boland and The Stragglers, Nikki Lane and many more.

Daily lineups for Born & Raised Music Festival 2022

Friday, September 16

Zach Bryan

American Aquarium

Mike and The Moonpies

Jamie Lin Wilson

Joshua Ray Walker

Tim Montana

Kendell Marvel

Dalton Domino

Saturday, September 17

Cody Jinks

Brothers Osborne

Tanya Tucker

Margo Price

Hold My Beer & Watch This w/ Randy Rogers & Wade Bowen

Flatland Cavalry

Ray Wylie Hubbard

Natalie Hemby

Kody West

Charles Wesley Godwin

Nick Shoulders

Graycie York

Leah Blevins

William Beckmann

Matt Schuster

Sunday, September 18

Lynyrd Skynyrd

Randy Rogers Band

Josh Abbott Band

Jason Boland & The Stragglers

Wade Bowen

Corey Kent

The Band of Heathens

Whitey Morgan & The 78's

Tanner Usrey

Kat Hasty

Them Dirty Roses

Josh Meloy

Riddy Arman

Summer Dean

Courtney Patton