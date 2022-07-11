Born & Raised Music Festival Adds Tanya Tucker To Lineup
The Pryor Creek Music Festival is set for Friday, September 16th, Saturday, September 17th and Sunday, September 18th.
Born & Raised Music Festival, the Outlaw, Texas and Red Dirt country music and camping experience from AEG Presents and Pryor Creek Music Festivals set for Friday, September 16th, Saturday, September 17th and Sunday, September 18th, has announced the addition of country music legend Tanya Tucker to its already stacked lineup. Tucker will perform on Saturday along with Brothers Osborne, Margo Price, Flatland Cavalry, headliner Cody Jinks and many more.
The second annual event, once again taking over the Pryor Creek Music Festival Grounds in Pryor, Oklahoma, the long-standing home of Rocklahoma, also features headliners Lynyrd Skynyrd on Sunday and Zach Bryan on Friday as well as Randy Rogers Band, Josh Abbott Band, Jason Boland and The Stragglers, Wade Bowen, American Aquarium and more with over 35 acts performing throughout the full weekend. See below for full lineup and daily breakdowns.
Weekend passes and Single Day GA Passes are currently on sale with prices increasing this Friday at 5pm CT. Access to The Friday Night Honky Tonk is only available to attendees with a full weekend pass. Weekend VIP packages include up-close reserved seating, VIP parking, private viewing areas, and beverage service plus access to the Red River Saloon.
The Red River Saloon VIP area, hosted by Jamie Lin Wilson, will once again feature intimate acoustic sets throughout the weekend from select festival acts in addition to catered lunch and dinner plus non-alcoholic drinks. Red River Saloon is included with Troubadour, Weekend VIP and Homestead Seats, and can also be added on to any B&R festival pass for $199.50 plus fees. GA camping, VIP camping and glamping options are also available for all purchasers. Visit here to view full pricing and package details and to purchase passes; payment plans are available.
Born & Raised Music Festival debuted in 2021 with ZZ Top, Cody Jinks, Blackberry Smoke, Zach Bryan, Parker McCollum, Jack Ingram, Jason Boland and The Stragglers, Nikki Lane and many more.
Daily lineups for Born & Raised Music Festival 2022
Friday, September 16
Zach Bryan
American Aquarium
Mike and The Moonpies
Jamie Lin Wilson
Joshua Ray Walker
Tim Montana
Kendell Marvel
Dalton Domino
Saturday, September 17
Cody Jinks
Brothers Osborne
Tanya Tucker
Margo Price
Hold My Beer & Watch This w/ Randy Rogers & Wade Bowen
Flatland Cavalry
Ray Wylie Hubbard
Natalie Hemby
Kody West
Charles Wesley Godwin
Nick Shoulders
Graycie York
Leah Blevins
William Beckmann
Matt Schuster
Sunday, September 18
Lynyrd Skynyrd
Randy Rogers Band
Josh Abbott Band
Jason Boland & The Stragglers
Wade Bowen
Corey Kent
The Band of Heathens
Whitey Morgan & The 78's
Tanner Usrey
Kat Hasty
Them Dirty Roses
Josh Meloy
Riddy Arman
Summer Dean
Courtney Patton