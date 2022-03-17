Bonnaroo Unveils 2022 Camping Plaza Lineup

Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival has announced the lineup for its famed Camping Plazas, once again promising the most inclusive and original camping experience of any festival, anywhere in the world. Bonnaroo 2022 takes place June 16-19, 2022 on the Bonnaroo Farm, located just 60 miles southeast of Nashville in Manchester, TN.

Strategically located and well-lit public places throughout the campgrounds, Bonnaroo's communal areas, known as Plazas, include shade, free public Wi-Fi, showers, activities, charging stations, Clean Vibes Trading Post redemption centers, misting stations, medical, safety stations, information and portable restrooms. The 2022 Campground Plazas lineup features a number of returning favorites along with several all-new experiences and over 70 additional artists not featured on the main festival bill.

Highlights include Turnpike Troubadours' long-awaited return to Bonnaroo along with such diverse performers as Paul Cauthen, NGHTMRE, Channel Tres, Dillon Francis, Jay Shetty, Flatland Calvary, and many more. For details, updates, and much more, please visit here.

PLAZA 2 - The ZEN ZONE

A brand new plaza where Bonnaroovians can chill out and with their head in the clouds, relaxing to a fluffy light show.

PLAZA 3 - House of Yes

House of Yes and Little Cinema return in 2022, bringing rainbow realness and Brooklyn magic to Bonnaroo with epic spectacles, immersive movie screenings, circus shows galore, and all-night dance parties for the weird, wild and wonderful in all of us.

PLAZA 5 - Galactic Giddy-Up

Bonnaroovians are invited to boot scoot boogie over to Plaza 5's extraterrestrial saloon, Galactic Giddy-Up, where they can learn to line dance or catch a show on the back of a pickup truck. Headliners include Turnpike Troubadours, Paul Cauthen, Flatland Cavalry, Lainey Wilson, The Brook and The Bluff, and Vinyl Ranch.

PLAZA 7 - ROOm of Rhythm

A colorful new world fueled by Jazz and Blues, created by Brooklyn design duo Wade & Leta and populated by artist Jenny Ollikainen's award-winning Mythic Times masked performers, designer Brett Douglas Hunter's fabulous creature creations, and the intriguing sounds of Yomí (that Harpist). Headliners include Sugaray Rayford, Tomar and The FCs, and Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band.

PLAZA 9 - ROOlax and ROOboot

Bonnaroo's place to relax and reboot. A shady hang space where attendees can hook up to wi-fi, send out emails, charge your devices, and upload pics to make non-Bonnaroovian friends jealous.

Where In The Woods Brought To You By BACARDĺ

Brought to you by BACARDĺ, the re-imagined and re-oriented "Where In The Woods" stage will feature DJs and surprise sets in an enchanted disco forest - created by immersive art and music experience designers Thousand Deep - that comes to life after dark with kaleidoscopic lights and sounds. Headliners include NGHTMRE, Channel Tres, Dillon Francis, and Jauz Presents: OFF THE DEEP END.

HOUSE OF MatROOmony

For the first time ever, Bonnaroovians can say "I roo" at the HOUSE OF MatROOmony. Bonnaroo's new Chapel of Love will host romantic activities like Love Song Karaoke Happy Hour, sets by New Orleans house music DJ HEELTURN, interactive photo booth installations, and daily wedding ceremonies where attendees can get hitched by Bonnaroo's very own "Dolly." Registration is available now here.

The Beyond

The Beyond is a welcoming inclusive destination made for Bonnaroovians to lounge, create, connect, and play. Curated by Motherfunk, The Beyond is a safe space featuring everything from interactive art to funky dance parties, yoga, curated sounds, and great vibes.

The Bonnaroo Pride Parade (sponsored by Tito's)

The annual Bonnaroo Pride Parade will once again march through the Camping Plazas, bringing together merrymakers of all identities to form a spectacular, rainbow-covered party of unity, love, and celebration.

Last, but very definitely not least, the newly revamped VIP Campground Plaza will feature air-conditioning, private bars, complimentary Wi-Fi, daily yoga classes, games, live video feeds of the festival performances, and some special surprises. Located close to Plazas 2 and 3, the VIP Campground Plaza is available exclusively to VIP patrons.

BONNAROO 2022 - PLAZA ARTIST LINEUP

PLAZA 2 - The ZEN ZONE

Therapy Gecko

Jay Shetty

PLAZA 3 - House of Yes

House of Yes

PLAZA 5 - Galactic Giddy Up

Calder Allen

Cece Coakley

Flatland Cavalry

Goldpark

Izzy Heltai

Jonathan Terrell

Lainey Wilson

Maggie Rose

Nashville Truck Show

Paul Cauthen

Robyn Ottolini

Sawyer

Tenille Townes

The Brook and The Bluff

Turnpike Troubadours

Urban Cowboy

Vincent Neil Emerson

Vinyl Ranch

PLAZA 7 - ROOm of Rhythm

Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band

Sugaray Rayford

The Main Squeeze

Tomar and The FCs

Where In The Woods Brought To You By BACARDĺ

Air2Earth

AMÉMÉ

Channel Tres (DJ Set)

Cloonee

DJ Mel

Jauz Presents: OFF THE DEEP END

Kasablanca

Kito

LP Giobbi presents Dead House

Mindchatter

Mochakk

Moore Kismet

NGHTMRE

Sam White

Sparkle City Disco

VNSSA

HOUSE OF MatROOmony

HEELTURN

The Day I Fell In Love Wedding Ceremonies with Dolly

The Beyond

Spiñorita

Yoga with MurnBurn

Motherfunk

Yoga with Dena Borman