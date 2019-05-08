Bonnaroo Announces Planet Roo Plans for Sustainability and Global Consciousness

Long regarded as America's most environmentally friendly camping festival, the 2019 Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival is once again affirming its commitment to change and education with the announcement of this year's Planet Roo partners and programming. The epicenter of Bonnaroo's efforts towards sustainability and global consciousness, Planet Roo will feature a diverse schedule of activities, creating even more opportunities for patrons to make meaningful community connections and become more socially and environmentally responsible in the everyday.

An official project of the Bonnaroo Works Fund, Planet Roo is anchored by its world famous solar powered stage, now known as the HOW Stage. HOW will present an array of invaluable programming focused on increasing awareness, inspiration, and community engagement. A multitude of important non-profit organizations will explain their powerful missions and guide fans in how to make the positive impact inspired by Bonnaroo long after the festival has ended. For a complete list of participating partners and non-profit organizations (NPOs), please see www.bonnaroo.com/partners.

Bonnaroo and its attendees have maintained a unique commitment to social issues since the festival's very beginnings, engaging patrons in important conversations amidst the festival's unceasingly positive atmosphere. The 2019 festival will focus on a number of crucial issues through one-of-a-kind events and presentations spanning mental health to sexual violence in the music industry. The Brady Center to Prevent Gun Violence will present a series of events on the HOW Stage geared towards ending the American epidemic of gun violence, including "Unity Through Music," a DJ set by Aalaya Eastmond, a survivor and student activist from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and an Executive Council Member from Team Enough, and "Moving the Movement: Gun Violence Prevention Starts with You," a conversation with some of the youth activists leading today's gun control movement.

A spectacular assortment of other HOW Stage activities are scheduled, all affirming the Bonnaroo experience as a very special hub of human interaction. Highlights include the Pre-Cardi Party hip-hop dance class (preceding Cardi B's Sunday's set on the Which Stage), along with several Sunny Trails Yoga sessions, performances by a host of Tennessee-based School of Rock students, and of course, the 6th annual Broo'ers Superjam, the best brewers-inspired dance party on site.

The Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC) will host a national phone bank that will empower Bonnaroovians to call their governors and urge them to take climate action. With multiple phone stations, scripts and state-specific contact information readily available, attendees will be able to make their voices heard and express their concerns about their future in the face of the climate change to their elected representatives.

"Climate change will impact this generation more than any other before it-and they are not going to let their representatives turn a blind eye," said Nora Mango, Director of Marketing Partnerships at NRDC. "Together, our voices are a powerful instrument for change, and we are here to make sure they are heard. The enthusiasm at Bonnaroo is palpable, and so is the passion for a better future."

Located within the hay bale building in the heart of Planet Roo, The Academy has long been an extension of the HOW Stage, perpetuating its mission of learning, doing, and being by offering a wide range of interactive arts experiences, including workshops in art, songwriting, percussion, henna tattooing, terrarium building, oceanography, and much more.

Bonnaroo's first-ever Radiate Positivity: Service Project Party will allow fans to finish their festival experience by joining The Nashville Food Project, Calling All Crows, Oxfam, and Eat for Equity to help build food baskets for The Nashville Food Project community. Set for Sunday, June 16 at 5:30 pm, the Radiate Positivity: Service Project Party will feature a live set from DJ Knova (of spoken work collective The 5th Woman) as well as some classic Bonnaroo surprise appearances. As if that weren't incentive enough, all participants will be entered to win tickets to next year's Bonnaroo.

As is tradition, BonnaROOTS Community Dinners will be held throughout the festival weekend. The annual locally-sourced sunset feasts - supporting Oxfam America and Eat for Equity - give festival attendees a chance to share a memorable meal alongside special guests like Bonnaroo's co-founders as well as artists, producers, activists, and others with an appetite for great food and conversation. BonnaROOTS Community Dinners tickets are now sold out.

A quintessential Planet Roo experience, The Bonnaroo Learning Garden allows patrons a dynamic space to learn how to grow their own food though hands-on training from knowledgeable farmers and volunteers.

Bonnaroo's long commitment to sustainability, environmental activism, and global consciousness is thanks to the monumental efforts of countless Bonnaroo patrons. The only event on the planet with its own permanent solar array and compost waste on site, Bonnaroo has been diligent in its pursuit of true sustainability since its premiere 2002 event. Complete details regarding 2018's sustainability efforts can be found HERE.

2019 will mark the sixth year of Bonnaroo's remarkably successful partnership with Steelys Drinkware and the Plastic Pollution Coalition for the innovative Refill Revolution. Patrons can pre-buy a quality stainless steel beer cup with their ticket purchase or on site at any beverage stand with draft beer. Cups are $15 each and includes the durable cup (with to-go carrying strap) filled with a cold beer, plus an additional $1 discount off all subsequent refills made with the cup at beer stands throughout the remainder of the festival. Thus far, the efforts made by Bonnaroo and Steelys have led to diversion of more than 2 million single use water bottles and well over 150,000 single use beer cups.

Presented by Superfly and A.C. Entertainment, the 2019 Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival will take place June 13 - 16, held as always at Great Stage Park, the spectacular 700-acre farm and event space located just 60 miles southeast of Nashville in Manchester, TN. This year's edition of the world-renowned four-day multi-stage camping festival will showcase a remarkably eclectic selection of top artists spanning innumerable genres alongside over 100 unique events and activities taking place on its one-of-a-kind campground Plazas, once again delivering the most inimitable and inventive complete experience of any festival anywhere in the world.





