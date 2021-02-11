Bones Owens Shares 'When I Think About Love' Video

Today, Nashville-based rock n' roller Bones Owens has shared a video for his latest single, "When I Think About Love." The compilation of home-footage was shot during a family trip to Marfa, Texas. "When I Think About Love" is featured on Owens' upcoming self-titled, debut album due February 26 via Black Ranch Records/Thirty Tigers.

Discussing the track, Owens said, "'When I Think About Love' is a rare love song from me. There's not much beneath the surface of the lyrics really. It's just about being happy with the person you're with. That person who can still make you feel like a kid in love. Whoever you love, that's who this song is about."

"When I Think About Love" is the final single from Owens' highly anticipated debut, following the painfully self-aware, " Blind Eyes " and optimistic new year anthem, " Good Day ." With each single Owens has released from the album, he has explored a different theme and displayed a different side to his musical creativity, showcasing a young songwriter with a strong grip on what he wants to convey.

To celebrate the album's release, Bones Owens will be performing a full-length pre-release album show on SPIN Magazine's Twitch channel on February 25 at 5:30 PM PST / 8:30 PM EST. Tune in to the free livestream HERE.

The Missouri-bred musician's debut is a potent showcase for his formidable guitar work - a talent he's displayed in performing with artists as eclectic as Yelawolf and Mikky Ekko. Bones Owens is a full-tilt expression of Owens' wildest impulses, all swinging rhythms, and swaggering riffs.

Bones Owens came to life at The Smoakstack studio with production from Paul Moak-a five-time GRAMMY Award nominee who's also worked with Joy Williams, Marc Broussard, and The Blind Boys of Alabama. Most of the album finds Owens joining forces with drummer Julian Dorio (Eagles of Death Metal, The Whigs) and bassist Jonathan Draper (All Them Witches), recording live to tape and infusing each track with a frenetic vitality.

Watch the video here:

Photo Credit: Elizabeth Owens