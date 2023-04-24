Blues-Rock Superstar Joe Bonamassa Comes To The Fabulous Fox Theatre, November 11

On the heels of the release of his sprawling and expansive live concert film and album 'Tales Of Time,' the three-time GRAMMY-nominated guitarist and 25x Billboard chart-topper Joe Bonamassa has announced a 26-date U.S. Fall Tour, which will take him from coast-to-coast and all points in between.

Kicking off at The Cannon Center in Memphis, TN on October 23 before winding its way throughout the south and Midwest, the tour will feature stops at historic theaters like The Fabulous Fox in St. Louis, MO and The Lyric in Baltimore, MD before culminating with Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, FL. A special artist pre-sale will begin tomorrow, Tuesday, April 25 at 10:00 a.m. CT. Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday, April 28 at 10:00 a.m. CT. For more information, visit HERE

Bonamassa is currently in Europe on an 18-date tour and will return to the U.S. for a short run of dates beginning on May 26 in Yakima, WA. In addition, Bonamassa has also just announced his first-ever appearance at the iconic Hollywood Bowl to perform an exclusive, one-night-only concert experience alongside an orchestra on August 9 that will be recorded for his next live concert film. A venue and artist pre-sale for Joe's Hollywood Bowl show begins tomorrow, Tuesday, April 25 at 10:00 a.m. CT. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 2 at 10:00 a.m. CT. For more information, click HERE.

Bonamassa is known for taking risks and venturing into uncharted territory throughout his wide-ranging career. His latest live concert release, Tales of Time, recorded at Red Rocks Amphitheatre, was hailed as "a near spiritual experience" by Classic Rock Magazine. The concert captures a stratospheric performance by the blues-rock titan, which found his virtuoso guitar style and unique technique and flair elevating the evening to an almost heavenly high. The performance features songs from his latest #1 studio album, Time Clocks, which marked his most raw, rocking studio album yet, with American Songwriter sharing, "Bonamassa pushes into fresh territory while staying within a blues-based framework". The project was produced by long-time collaborator and producer Kevin Shirley (Led Zeppelin, Iron Maiden, Journey).

"This live show represents our most progressive and largest production to date, focusing on my most ambitious studio album to date," commented Bonamassa. "My band was a force of nature on this show, and it truly was a special night." For more information on 'Tales Of Time' and to purchase tickets to Bonamassa's upcoming tour, click HERE

Blues-rock superstar Joe Bonamassa is one of the most celebrated performing musicians of today. As a three-time GRAMMY-nominated artist and 13x Blues Music Award Nominee (4 wins), he achieved his 25th No. 1 album on the Billboard Blues Chart with his latest studio album Time Clocks. He's fresh off the release of Tales Of Time, a sprawling and expansive live concert film and album, shot at the breathtaking Red Rocks Amphitheatre. Only in his mid-40s, Bonamassa has become a living legend with an astounding and expansive multi-genre catalog. He has released more than 40 albums, including studio and live recordings, as well as collaborative albums with his adventurous side projects: Black Country Communion and Rock Candy Funk Party.

A prolific writer who is always on the hunt to expand his eclectic musical horizons, Bonamassa has a limitless work ethic whether it's in a studio, on the road, or working with other artists to spur new music. In recent years, he has produced an immense number of albums for his exciting independent label KTBA Records, and he recently launched Journeyman LLC, a full-service artist management, record label, concert promotion, and marketing company that builds awareness for independent artists worldwide. Recent producing highlights include 'Crown' by the blues legend Eric Gales, which was nominated for "Best Contemporary Blues Album" at the 2023 GRAMMY Awards.

Bonamassa has been featured in several publications from Esquire, WSJ, and Parade to Rolling Stone and American Songwriter, as well as on the covers of Guitar World, Guitar Player, Vintage Guitar, Guitarist, and Classic Rock Magazine. His non-profit Keeping The Blues Alive foundation provides music education funding to schools and support to artists in need and has positively impacted more than 90k students to date. www.jbonamassa.com