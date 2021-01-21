Blue Water Highway Share New Video 'Sign Language'

Today, Blue Water Highway shared their new single "Sign Language," from their upcoming album Paper Airplanes, due March 12. The video is currently streaming via Sounds Like Nashville who writes, "the dreamy track feels like a mix of '80s electro-pop and rootsy Americana, with synthesized keyboards and percussion joining an old-school male/female harmony."

Singer and guitarist Zack Kibodeaux describes the themes behind "Sign Language," writing "It's about how two people can get into silly fights because they're not seeing eye to eye, so they develop their own language to communicate. I think that's an important message, how we can bond together when the world is falling apart."

Paper Airplanes has received early acclaim from outlets such as American Songwriter, Parade, and American Blues Scene.

'The sonic theme of the album was what we kept calling "building a space ship in a barn," writes singer and guitarist Zack Kibodeaux. "It was essentially mixing organic sounds of the country with sounds of the urbanized, modern world. We achieved that with acoustic instruments and natural vocal harmonies, mixed with analog synthesizers and electric guitars. Lyrically, we were going for something similar, holding fast to elemental and timeless values of love and communication, while the world outside is rapidly changing and sometimes feeling more isolating and disconnected.'

Blue Water Highway was started by Zack Kibodeaux (lead vocals/guitar) and Greg Essington (vocals/guitar) who have been best friends since high school. Zack then turned to Catherine Clarke (vocals/keyboard), to complete the three-part harmonies that the band would soon be known for, and they were joined by Kyle Smith (bass). They take their name from the roadway that links their hometown of Lake Jackson, Texas to Galveston. They have released two full length studio albums to date in 2015's Things We Carry and 2018's Heartbreak City which includes their hit "Evangeline".

Listen here: