Blood Lemon Gets Animated In Sci-Fi Video for 'One More Time'

Today, ahead of their eagerly anticipated debut self-titled album out Friday, Boise-based post-riot grrrl trio Blood Lemon dropped a final powerhouse single & animated video for "One More Time." First shared via BrooklynVegan, the song "is about realizing that you're becoming a product of your own destruction. You're doing it to yourself but can't find the means to get out of that cycle so you keep going in vicious circles," singer/bassist (and first female member of Built to Spill) Melanie Radford explains. "All three of us ladies LOVE sci-fi (especially Star Trek) so we were excited to create a unique sci-fi story that captured the chaotic vibe of the song," she says about the video. It was animated by James WAR Lloyd (Treefort Music Fest, etc), who adds: "I realized that the changes in the song lined up almost perfectly with the three-act structure writers use to tell satisfying stories. I love science fiction, so this is a love letter to the genre."

This follows previous love-letters to the heyday of 90's alternative rock like "Whistleblower," "Burned" and the driving, environmentally-charged "Black-Capped Cry" premiered with Under the Radar. Blood Lemon's self-titled debut is a flinty 40-minute affair that, thanks to mastering work of Mell Dettmer (Earth, Sunn O))) and Black Mountain) plus co-producer, engineer & mixer Z.V. House and inspiration from Sleater-Kinney, Hole, Earth and The Breeders, is heavy in a myriad of ways. Tackling the modern state of discontent through topics like climate change, American politics, social justice, and navigating adulthood as women, Blood Lemon have deftly created their own gripping alternative sound. Simply put, these women shred.

The classically trained Boise three-piece - singer/bassist Melanie Radford (Built to Spill, Marshall Poole), singer/guitarist Lisa Simpson (Finn Riggins, Treefort Music Fest), and percussionist Lindsey Lloyd (Tambalka) - formed in 2018 out of a medley of mutual admiration, a cover band called Mostly Muff and a unanimous love of Kim Deal and '90s riot grrrl music.

They had no idea they would soon be writing a perfect soundtrack to kick off 2021. What they did know was that they were eager to play music with their fellow women; they wanted a sound informed by '90s stalwarts like Pixies, Sleater-Kinney and Veruca Salt; and they were eager to get more political. If you, too, find yourself ready for the same, you couldn't ask for a more apt soundtrack than Blood Lemon's cathartic good time.

Watch the video here: