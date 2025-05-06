Blondshell Extends US Headline Tour with Additional November Dates

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Following the worldwide acclaim of her sophomore album, If You Asked For a Picture, Blondshell (Sabrina Teitelbaum) will be supporting the LP with her worldwide “If You Asked For A Tour.” The tour kicks off on May 28 in San Diego and includes sold-out shows at The 9:30 Club in DC, Brooklyn Steel in Brooklyn, NY, Metro in Chicago, Royale in Boston, and more.

Now, she has revealed a newly added U.S. run in November, following a string of UK and EU dates this September. The tour picks back up on November 10 in Phoenix, AZ, and wraps on November 22 in Cleveland, OH. Blondshell will receive support on this leg from she’s green, Colatura, and The Sonder Bombs. Tickets are on-sale Friday, May 9th at 10:00AM local time here.

Fans in Los Angeles are in luck because tonight Blondshell will be performing a free, stripped down show at Amoeba Hollywood at 5pm PT, following her album release party last Friday in LA.

If You Asked For A Picture sees Teitelbaum once again teaming up with producer Yves Rothman to craft a collection as potent and emotionally charged as her acclaimed 2023 debut. The upcoming album brims with an urgency, ambition, and devastating potency hinted at on Blondshell’s 2023 self-titled debut, the specificity, self-examination, and nonchalant humor of which turned her into one of the most lauded new artists in recent memory.

“If You Asked For A Tour” 2025

NORTH AMERICA

5/6/25 - Amoeba Hollywood - Los Angeles, CA - FREE stripped-down show

5/28/25 – Belly Up Tavern – San Diego, CA ^

5/30/25 – The Fonda Theatre – Los Angeles, CA ^ SOLD OUT

5/31/25 – August Hall – San Francisco, CA ^

6/2/25 – Wonder Ballroom – Portland, OR ^

6/3/25 – The Showbox – Seattle, WA ^

6/6/25 – Soundwell – Salt Lake City, UT ^

6/8/25 – Gothic Theatre – Denver, CO (Venue Upgrade) ^

6/11/25 – Fine Line – Minneapolis, MN * SOLD OUT

6/13/25 – Metro – Chicago, IL * SOLD OUT

6/14/25 – Skully's Music Diner – Columbus, OH *

6/16/25 – Phoenix Concert Theater – Toronto, ON * (Venue Upgrade)

6/17/25 – Theatre Fairmount – Montreal, QC *

6/19/25 – Royale – Boston, MA % (Venue Upgrade) SOLD OUT

6/20/25 – Brooklyn Steel – New York, NY % (Venue Upgrade) SOLD OUT

6/21/25 – Union Transfer – Philadelphia, PA %

6/24/25 – 9:30 Club – Washington, DC % SOLD OUT

6/26/25 – Orange Peel – Asheville, NC %

6/27/25 – Variety Playhouse – Atlanta, GA %

6/28/25 – Basement East – Nashville, TN % SOLD OUT

9/28/25 - New York, NY - All Things Go Festival @ Forest Hills Stadium

# support from Draag

^ support from Jahnah Camille

* support from Meg Elsier

% support from Daffo

EU/UK TOUR DATES

7/5/25 - London, UK - Finsbury Park @

7/10/25 - Madrid, ES - MadCool Festival

7/12/25 - Trancin, SK - Pohoda Festival

7/13/25 - Vienna, AT - Wiener Stadthalle &

9/2/25 - Dublin, IE - Button Factory + (Venue Upgrade)

9/4/25 - Manchester, UK - New Century +

9/6/25 - Glasgow, UK - Oran Mor Auditorium

9/7/25 - Leeds, UK - Brudenell Social Club +

9/8/25 - Bristol, UK - SWX +

9/10/25 - Brighton, UK - Chalk +

9/11/25 - London, UK - Electric Brixton + (2nd Night Added)

9/12/25 - London, UK - Electric Brixton + SOLD OUT

9/14/25 - Lille, FR - L’Aéronef #

9/15/25 - Paris, FR - Le Trabendo #

9/17/25 - Brussels, BE

9/18/25 - Amsterdam, NL - Paradiso Tolhuistuin #

9/20/25 - Hamburg, DE - Reeperbahn Festival

9/21/25 - Copenhagen, DK - VEGA #

9/23/25 - Berlin, DE - Hole44 #

9/25/25 - Cologne, DE - Helios37 #

@ with Fontaines DC

& with Queens of the Stone Age

+ support from Westside Cowboy

# support from Francis of Delirium6/25 - Glasgow, UK @ QMU + (Venue Upgrade)

U.S TOUR – on sale this Friday, May 9th

11/10/25 - Crescent Ballroom - Phoenix, AZ @

11/13/25 - Mohawk - Austin, TX @

11/14/25 - House of Blues - Houston, TX @

11/15/25 - The Studio at The Bomb Factory - Dallas, TX @

11/17/25 - The Truman - Kansas City, MO @

11/18/25 - Delmar Hall - St. Louis, MO @

11/20/25 - El Club - Detroit, MI @

11/21/25 - Mr. Smalls Theatre - Pittsburgh, PA %

11/22/25 - Beachland Ballroom & Tavern - Cleveland, OH !

@ w/ support from she’s green

% w/ support from Colatura

! w/ support from The Sonder Bombs

Photo Credit: Daniel Topete

