Blitz Vega Releases New Single 'LA Vampire'

BLITZ VEGA (featuring Andy Rourke of The Smiths and KAV, formerly of Happy Mondays) are treating their fans this Halloween with a brand new single, "LA Vampire." Following this week's video release for "Lost and Found," "LA Vampire" is driven by a non-stop psychedelic guitar riff, while KAV sings about the dangers of soul suckers preying on the weak. This track adds another sure-fire hit to the band's steadily growing catalog.

"LA is an incredible city... I love it with all my heart. It's constantly evolving and a very different to the place I first arrived 12 years ago, but it always retains its unique charm," says KAV. "There is something to say for the people who drop everything and leave their lives behind to move here, putting everything on the line to pursue something different from the norm."



"The city has been a huge part of our bands musical journey," continues KAV. "The experiences and inspiration it gave Blitz Vega when we first started this project was invaluable. The characters you meet, the chancers, the dreamers, the hustlers... you can lose your soul along the way. You can get bitten and have everything sucked from you in an instant... there are so many of those stories. But you're always willing to keep getting up - because the love this city gives you back when things are good, it's kind of worth it!"



"This song is a comedic look on the people who prey on others to give them their own power back, whether in love, the workplace or in the entertainment industry," explains KAV. "You can bump in to these characters anywhere. They can fixate on you and try to take you away, add you to their collection of lost souls. This song is based on true stories... but don't take it too seriously!"

One of the most revered bass players in alternative music, Andy Rourke helped craft the iconic sound of the '80s with The Smiths, who critics have called the most important alternative rock band to emerge from the British independent music scene of the 1980s. Based in NYC since 2009, composing, writing and recording on various projects. He recently guested live with fellow Smiths member Johnny Marr and over the years has toured and collaborated with The Stone Roses' Ian Brown & Mani Mounfield, Sinead O'Connor, The Pretenders, Badly Drawn Boy, Killing Joke, Peter Hook, Bonehead from Oasis and, most recently, the band D.A.R.K. featuring Dolores O'Riordan who passed away unexpectedly last year.

Based out of Los Angeles since 2010, KAV helped Shaun Ryder re-form the legendary Manchester band Happy Mondays in 2004, getting the band back together and onstage to 10,000 people on London's Clapham Common (their first show in several years). He went on to tour internationally with the Happy Mondays for four years, co-writing their album Unkle Dysfunctional as well as the title track "Playground Superstar" from the soundtrack to the soccer film GOAL! After playing Coachella with Happy Mondays in 2007, he spent some time in LA, which started his love affair with California. KAV released his debut album The Man With No Shadow in 2012 and has toured around the US, UK, Europe with his solo project. He's guested live with Datarock several times, released a track "Mr Nice" in conjunction with Howard Marks and recorded a music project with the late, international fashion icon Zombie Boy.



"We have so much more music 'in the bag'," concludes Andy. "Lots of releases coming at you soon, plus more live shows & festivals in the works. I'm beyond excited and proud of this band! We hope to see you soon!"



Blitz Vega is Andy Rourke (bass) and KAV Blaggers (lead vocals/guitar). The live band is Thomas Arizmendi (guitar/backing vocals), Asa Brown (keyboards/backing vocals), Greg Gent (guitar/ backing vocals) and Craig Eriksson (drums).

